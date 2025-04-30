Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Minsk, Belarus

сommercial property
727
restaurants
24
offices
192
manufacture buildings
14
Show more
280 properties total found
Shop 146 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 146 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Are you looking for a profitable investment offer? We haveThere's a great opportunity for yo…
$340,000
Leave a request
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 6
A great location of a trading place in the Silhouette shopping center: next to the Tsum-Om, …
$9,900
Leave a request
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Floor 1/1
In the " Komarovsk market " in shopping center " Parking " selling retail space. The facade …
$20,000
Leave a request
Shop 25 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/19
The ideal trading room for your business in the LCD "Mayak Minsk"Excellent location - only 5…
$60,000
Leave a request
Shop 46 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 46 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Sale of multifunctional premises in Minsk-World! Address: Minsk, Brilevskaya str. 27 - The t…
$2,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 6
Sale of attractive commercial premises in Minsk is a good investment!A room of 5.4 m2 in the…
$16,000
Leave a request
Shop 75 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 75 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Sale of premises Savitsky 3rd quarter Africa multifunctional complex Minsk Mir.Room of 75.3 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 58 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 58 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/19
Premises for sale at 15 Dzerzhinsky Avenue with an area of ​​58 m2. Located on the ground fl…
$110,000
Leave a request
Shop 62 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/25
Sale of retail premises on the street. Bratskaya 15, residential complex "Minsk-Mir". Room 6…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 4 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 4 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 4 m²
Floor 1
In the area of ​​the "Komarovsky market" in the shopping center "Parking" a commercial is so…
$8,400
Leave a request
Shop 41 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 41 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of a car paint shop in a modern shopping center "Autoindustry"! Ready-made business wit…
$125,000
Leave a request
Shop 59 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 59 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/25
Sale of retail premises on the street. Bratskaya 15, residential complex "Minsk-Mir". Room 5…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 47 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 47 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/25
Retail premises for sale in the Minsk World residential complex,  on Bratskaya street 13, wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
The facility is located in the city center near the TSUM shopping center, within walking dis…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 4 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 4 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 4 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent location of shopping center Parking: near TSUM, with lively pedestrian traffic and…
$8,000
Leave a request
Shop 62 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/25
Sale of retail premises on the street. Bratskaya 15, residential complex "Minsk-Mir". Room 6…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 1 005 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 005 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 005 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer the sale of premises in an excellent location! The room with 2 separate entrances…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Shop 46 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 46 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/25
Sale of premises with a total area of ​​46.4 m2 on Alferova Street, building 12. New buildin…
$96,124
Leave a request
Shop 306 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 306 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive premises of 306m2 in the city center at 38 Nemiga Street are for sale.This room ha…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Shop 93 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 93 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
We present to your attention a retail space on the 1st floor of a residential building at th…
$250,941
Leave a request
Shop 225 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 225 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
Sale of an existing restaurantAddress: Minsk, St. Horriers, 22.Area: 224.8 m2 A functioning …
$550,000
Leave a request
Shop 8 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 8 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 6
A trading pavilion in the shopping center silhouette is sold.  A great location of the shop…
$16,000
Leave a request
Shop 33 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 33 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/25
Retail space for sale with an area of ​​32.55 sq. m. in the house under construction “Samba”…
$69,491
Leave a request
Shop 26 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 26 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale commercial space of 25.5 m2 in the city center in «TC Nemiga 3» on the 3 floor. On …
$75,000
Leave a request
Shop 78 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 78 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer rental premises for various fields of activity. A separate building with its own te…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 18 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 18 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of a retail space in the Holiday shopping center, st. Sukharevskaya 16 For sale retail …
$14,500
Leave a request
Shop 7 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 7 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 7 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a retail space of 7.3 sq.m.located at the exit from the metro station "Ploshchad…
$48,900
Leave a request
Shop 47 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 47 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/25
Commercial premises for sale in the Minsk World residential complex, on Bratskaya street 13,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 19 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 19 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale retail space in the Moscow shopping center - Vienna 3. floor In the middle of the h…
$33,990
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/25
Commercial and administrative premises with an area of ​​81.02 sq. m. are for sale. in the h…
$127,008
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go