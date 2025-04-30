Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Minsk, Belarus

33 properties total found
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Modern residential house on an individual project near the Sevostopol Park on the street. Sp…
$360,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
An apartment building in Minsk!- The site is located in the private sector of the Partizan d…
$130,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 448 m²
3-storey house with luxurious renovation! ❤️ We have a unique offer for you - a three-storey…
$260,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 603 m²
For sale two-apartment blocked cottage on Sobinov street. Private property in the center of …
$495,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 463 m²
A house in Minsk is always a great investment. Real estate in the capital always has many a…
$259,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 479 m²
A three-storey house for sale in Minsk. The total area of 480 m2, heating, plumbing, sewerag…
$295,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 378 m²
Cottage with a fully finished modern design repair! A worthy offer, for those who love natur…
$875,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 589 m²
The cottage is located near the Sevastopol Park in the area of Volgogradskaya and Knorina st…
$638,349
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 607 m²
The layout of the house is as thought out as possible:On the first floor of this house there…
$1,35M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 780 m²
An exclusive offer of analogues that you will not find! VIP cottage for sale on the street. …
$490,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 720 m²
For sale elite cottage premium class in the cottage village "Vesninka Minsk" on the shore of…
$2,00M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 319 m²
A chic cottage in Minsk, in   prestigious   cottage village in the village of not TsN! All c…
$295,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 589 m²
Agency number 1373/1 of 2024-10-09
$1,13M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 469 m²
Sale of an elite 4-level cottage in an ecologically clean area of Minsk with a convenient ex…
$495,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 231 m²
The repair and condition correspond to the photo. The house is landscaped. Developed infrast…
$295,399
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 149 m²
For sale cottage at the address of Minsk, Mr. Zatseni, Yantarnaya str. The cottage was built…
$279,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 247 m²
A cottage for sale for two separate apartments in Minsk. Ul. Bretskaya, 63. Full reconstruct…
$296,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Spacious cottage (467 sq.m.) in four levels near the green zone of the Tsnyan Reservoir.Unde…
$215,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 284 m²
We bring to your attention a modern duplex of 2019 built in the prestigious Olympic Park res…
$1,10M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 259 m²
Cottage, level 3. Minsk, Kuznechnaya St., 22A3 level, walls - gas silicate block, year of co…
$330,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 346 m²
An excellent option for a large friendly family is an apartment in a townhouse in 2000 with …
$375,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 341 m²
Spacious house almost in the heart of Minsk ❤️ Do you like the city rhythm and at the same t…
$299,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 320 m²
Exclusive cottage with buildings with a total area of 320m2 within walking distance from the…
$665,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
House in the center of Minsk with land in private ownershipThe house designed by the famous …
$610,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 700 m²
Cottage in Minsk for life and commercial use. Readiness 100 percent. During the construction…
$349,999
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 228 m²
For sale cottage 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes from the city center!Logoi direction, D. Bo…
$1,45M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 3
A cottage is sold in the Sovetsky district of Minsk in a unique place with a view of Park. …
$655,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 384 m²
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage in the cottage building "Zazen" in Mi…
$350,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 373 m²
Floor 1/2
VIP cottage with a land plot in the center of Minsk is for sale. The house is located in a c…
$275,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-level house in Minsk microdistrict Sokol. 20 km from Moscow on the Mogilev highwa…
$164,000
