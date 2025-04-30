Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This lovely 1-bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a smaller house in Opatovo, T…
$172,615
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 8/18
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, the complex …
$115,080
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the very center of…
$485,965
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/18
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, the complex …
$51,512
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
exactly how you dreamed, We are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing w…
$138,390
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The structure of the apartment: Kitchen-living room, 2-fan, 2 sanuzla, hallway,
$327,691
