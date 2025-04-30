Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Minsk, Belarus

сommercial property
727
restaurants
24
offices
192
warehouses
24
Show more
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Manufacture 220 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 220 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Bargain!
$130,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 3 231 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 3 231 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 3 231 m²
Floor 3/3
3x floor building is sold in the city center, the area of ​​which is 3230.8 square meters. …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Manufacture 905 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 905 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 905 m²
Floor 1/2
The production and warehouse complex with ABK in the SEZ "Shaban" is sold on the street. Sel…
$2,99M
Leave a request
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A complex of industrial buildings engaged in warehouses and a hundred on the street is sold.…
$444,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 046 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 046 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 1 046 m²
Number of floors 3
The organization, a leader in the production of packaging materials, in connection with the …
$1,92M
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 025 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 025 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 025 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale Object status - Production/building Address: Minsk, Kabushkina, 26 Square - 1024.7 m…
$339,900
Leave a request
Manufacture 3 500 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 3 500 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 3 500 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern sale in Minsk 850m from the metro, with a total area of ​​3518m. - a hundred at 18 p…
$4,78M
Leave a request
Manufacture 870 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 870 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 870 m²
Floor 2
A production and warehouse complex with an office in the prestigious area of ​​Minsk is sold…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 632 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 632 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer you a multifunctional building located at the following address: Minsk, Korzhenevsk…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 227 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 227 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 227 m²
Floor 1/1
A truck wash facility is for sale not far from the Moscow Ring Road (direction - Uruchye): -…
$260,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 565 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 565 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 565 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of premises for production in the administrative detached building of the construction …
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 446 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 446 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 446 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a warehouse located on a land plot of 0.4508 hectares (share 29/100), provided on t…
$325,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 213 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 213 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 213 m²
Floor 1/2
A building for sale for a warehouse or production in the city of Minsk on Bekhterev Lane, 5.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 350 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 350 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/2
The building of the maintenance station (STO) is for sale at Zhilunovich 2. The total area o…
$405,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go