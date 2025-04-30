Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Minsk
What new buildings in Minsk are in the greatest demand among buyers today?
There is a particular demand for monolithic and brick new buildings. They attract buyers with spacious layouts and good heat and sound insulation. Greater preference is given to new buildings, located in central parts of Minsk. If we talk about the class of housing, the most popular are new buildings of the class "Standard" and "Comfort".
What is the average cost of a new apartment in Minsk?
The average price of a square meter is 1300-2000 euros. At such a price new apartments are offered in central districts of Minsk, as well as on the outskirts.In elite residential complexes prices per square meter reach 3000-4000 euros. The cheapest prices for new buildings in Minsk are usually at the stage of foundation only, or if the apartment is sold without finishing work.
How can a foreigner buy a new apartment?
To buy a new apartment in the capital of Belarus, foreigners need to select the property and make a payment to the seller at the notary. You will need a minimum of documents: a passport, translation of passport data, pre-certified by a notary, and a certificate of temporary registration in the Republic of Belarus.