New buildings for sale in Minsk

Residential complex Minsk World
Minsk, Belarus
from
$47,147
Area 29–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being? Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban developme…
OOO Bir Bay
Residential complex Маэстро
Minsk, Belarus
from
$116,290
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 20
Area 68–144 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The main advantages and technical characteristics of  Maestro Deluxe Residences: 70 meters to  the new metro station Bogushevich Square. Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.    Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2. Large panoramic windo…
Strateg Group
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Minsk, Belarus
from
$33,891
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 19
Area 59–99 m²
43 real estate objects 43
< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positiv…
OAO BelATEP
Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Minsk

What new buildings in Minsk are in the greatest demand among buyers today?

There is a particular demand for monolithic and brick new buildings. They attract buyers with spacious layouts and good heat and sound insulation. Greater preference is given to new buildings, located in central parts of Minsk. If we talk about the class of housing, the most popular are new buildings of the class "Standard" and "Comfort".

What is the average cost of a new apartment in Minsk?

The average price of a square meter is 1300-2000 euros. At such a price new apartments are offered in central districts of Minsk, as well as on the outskirts.In elite residential complexes prices per square meter reach 3000-4000 euros. The cheapest prices for new buildings in Minsk are usually at the stage of foundation only, or if the apartment is sold without finishing work.

How can a foreigner buy a new apartment?

To buy a new apartment in the capital of Belarus, foreigners need to select the property and make a payment to the seller at the notary. You will need a minimum of documents: a passport, translation of passport data, pre-certified by a notary, and a certificate of temporary registration in the Republic of Belarus.
