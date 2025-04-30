Restaurants for sale in Minsk, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
24 properties total found
Restaurant 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Multifunctional premises for sale in a busy location in the center of the Uruchye microdistr…
$246,605
Leave a request
Restaurant 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Already on sale! Have time to buy profitable commercial premises in Minsk, LCD "Minsk World"…
$176,255
Leave a request
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a shopping facility of 217 m2. Located in the city center near the shoppin…
$434,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 103 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 103 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/4
Administrative premises for sale at 9 Zybitskaya StreetThere is a private entrance through a…
$250,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 800 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 800 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern club/restaurant/bistro in the center of Frunze district near the metro! Viber, Whatsa…
$350,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 270 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 270 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/7
Modern  restaurant of signature cuisine Mojo Mediterrasian is for sale The restaurant is loc…
$135,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 291 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 291 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 10
$160,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 151 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 151 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/8
Catering premises for sale located on the ground floor in a multifunctional complex in Kamen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant 30 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 30 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/6
Sale of premises in the BC “Timiryazeva, 121/4” with the tenant! The description of the pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant 415 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 415 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 415 m²
Floor 1/9
The room under the catering room in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Tota…
$747,180
Leave a request
Restaurant 588 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 588 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
Description of the building • Material: frame building, brick walls   • The building…
$200,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 1 724 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 1 724 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 724 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a detached building for cateringAddress: Minsk, Logoisky tract, 18Area: 1,723.9 sq. …
$2,70M
Leave a request
Restaurant 126 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 126 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
Room 125.8m.sq. in 3 minutes walk from the station. Petrovshchina, pr-kt Dzerzhinsky, Moscow…
$138,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 700 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 700 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern club/restaurant/bistro in the center of the Frunzensky district near the metro! Ready…
$965,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 125 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 125 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/14
Two adjacent premises are sold without finishing in the Soviet district. The total area of ​…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant 57 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 57 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
For sale is a ready-made business - cafe "Uley" in the residential complex "Mayak Minska" in…
$45,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 88 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 88 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/14
For sale ready-made business, home-bar MariVanna, Moscow district of the capital on Dzerzhin…
$43,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 27 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 27 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/7
Sale of premises for a cafe, bar or restaurant in the modern new multifunctional BC on the P…
$121,500
Leave a request
Restaurant 105 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 105 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/20
Sale of modern restaurant-bar Stvol House in residential complex "Mayak Minska"! Excellent c…
$345,000
Leave a request
