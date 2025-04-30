Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

Office 596 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 596 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 596 m²
Floor 5/7
Offices for your business in a convenient locationBC IQ is a B+ class business center built …
$894,600
Leave a request
Office 123 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 123 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
an office with a top location-historical center of the city. in the walking distance of Ar…
$208,800
Leave a request
Office 1 855 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 855 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 855 m²
Floor 1/3
Building for sale on the street Chebotareva 2. It consists of 3 floors, a basement, there is…
$600,000
Leave a request
Office 398 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 398 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 398 m²
Floor 4/10
For sale bright and stylish office space! Are you looking for the perfect place for your bus…
$318,400
Leave a request
Office 187 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 187 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Floor 18/18
Sale of commercial real estate, at the address. Minsk, st. Meleva, d. 5, building 2 Administ…
$153,000
Leave a request
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/3
A spacious room with an area of ​​112 m2, located at the address: Minsk, Chernyshevsky Stree…
$99,950
Leave a request
Office 51 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 51 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Floor 16/23
Office with a total area of ​​51.1 m. (consists of three premises: 17.2 sq.m., 17.4 sq.m., 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 4 000 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 000 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a two-story building with an area of ​​4000.2 m2 with separate entrances and a b…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Office 446 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 446 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 446 m²
Floor 1/2
We bring to your attention a warehouse with a total area of ​​445.7 m2, located at the addre…
$325,000
Leave a request
Office 24 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 24 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/9
Office for sale in the Pushkin Passage Business Center. 23.9 square meters. Pushkinskaya met…
$50,000
Leave a request
Office 218 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 218 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 218 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a multifunctional premises with a land plot of 0.16 hectares, loc…
$235,000
Leave a request
Office 44 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 44 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/16
We offer for sale an administrative premises of 43.67 sq.m. on the 2nd floor. Residential co…
$72,052
Leave a request
Office 130 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 130 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/16
We offer for sale commercial premises at Bedy 45! The premises with a total area of ​​129.6 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 42 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 42 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13/16
Office for sale in the business center "Parus" on the street. Melezha 1. Total area 42.2Room…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 66 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 66 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/7
The office is located on the top floor of the Green Meadow business center, which is located…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 196 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 196 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/14
Office space with a total area of ​​195.9 sq. m. is for sale, located on the 1st floor of a …
$293,850
Leave a request
Office 59 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 59 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Administrative premises (office, services, retail space, etc.) in a residential building in …
$43,000
Leave a request
Office 27 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 27 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 7
Sale of commercial space in the modern new multifunctional BC on the Prospekt Nales. Trade a…
$121,500
Leave a request
Office 89 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 89 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 9/9
Office on Kozlov Lane 7. Consists of 3 separate offices and a bathroom. Each room has air co…
$62,580
Leave a request
Office 905 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 905 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 905 m²
Floor 2/2
The administrative building is sold on the street. Volodko 20 in the city of Minsk. is loc…
$576,000
Leave a request
Office 60 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 60 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/8
Sale of office premises in the status location Address: Minsk, st. Myasnikova, 27 The area…
$120,200
Leave a request
Office 72 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 72 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale stylish office in a modern business center "Pokrovsky" ❤️If you are looking for a r…
$196,000
Leave a request
Office 43 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 43 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6/6
The office premises are sold in the modern business center "Europe". The total area of ​​4…
$70,000
Leave a request
Office 1 025 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 025 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 025 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale Object status - Production/building Address: Minsk, Kabushkina, 26 Square - 1024.7 m…
$339,900
Leave a request
Office 8 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 8 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 8 m²
Floor 2/3
Large office space for sale in the center of Minsk! Brick house of 1977, reinforced concrete…
$513,000
Leave a request
Office 57 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 57 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/25
We offer for sale commercial premises in a residential building, IFC «Minsk Mir», quarter «T…
$83,403
Leave a request
Office 554 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 554 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 554 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale three-storey office building with an area of 554.2 m2, at Asanalieva street 84/6. T…
$540,000
Leave a request
Office 117 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 117 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/7
Are you looking for the perfect place for your business? We have a great offer! Excellent tr…
$187,040
Leave a request
Office 895 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 895 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 895 m²
Floor 1/2
2 buildings for sale: 1 ) Trade and administrative and 2 ) Administrative-domestic ( multifu…
$530,000
Leave a request
Office 59 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 59 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/25
We offer for sale commercial premises in a residential building on the street. Bratskaya, 15…
$89,623
Leave a request
