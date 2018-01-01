Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

from €99,016

58 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Apartments on a hill with a picturesque nature. Apartments with modern and spacious layouts 1 + 1 ( 58 m2 ) with luxury finishes. Fully furnished. With an initial contribution of 30%. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The residential complex in the Kargyjak area is built in an ultra-modern style with a closed territory. The complex consists of a four-story block, including 20 apartments. In the center of Kargicak district there are many shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and everything that may be needed for life. Thanks to the well-functioning transport links, you can comfortably get to the center of Alanya and other areas of the coast. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Indoor pool; - Gym; - Sauna, steam bath; - Billiards; - BBQ area; - Equipment for the disabled; - Electricity generator; - Parking; - Video surveillance system; - 24 hour security.