Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey

The project has 15 apartments and 2 stores. The infrastructure of the project includes: swimming pool, playground, outdoor parking, gazebo and barbecue area, sauna, jacuzzi, fitness, lobby and reception.Location and nearby infrastructure
This project is located in Antalya province, Alanya municipality, Ciplaklı district. East coast of Alanya and Toros mountains are visible from almost all apartments in the project. Gazipasha Airport is 35 km away and Antalya International Airport is 190 km away. Distance to the beach is 2500 meters. The new Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alanya is a few hundred meters away from this project.