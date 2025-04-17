  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
ID: 25110
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425251
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

The complex is a collection of 16 premium villas in the modern style. Located on a hill, these elegant houses open breathtaking views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea.

The luxury villas with 3+1 and 6+1 layouts will be on spacious plots with areas from 560 m2 to 1,000 m2. All the villas have swimming pools with views of Alanya, lounge areas, roof-top terraces.

Moreover, each villa will have private infrastructure: a sauna, a hamam, a steam bath, a home cinema, and more.

The houses will be finished using premium materials.

The villas will also have designer finishing, all necessary appliances and furniture, as well as "Smart Home" system.

Completion - August, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bektas is a prestigious area of Alanya, located on the picturesque hillside.

  • Restaurants and shops - 1.5 km
  • Sea - 3.5 km
  • Center of Alanya - 4 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Gazipasa Airport - 40 km

