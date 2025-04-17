Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The projet features:
covered parking
double elevator
first-class materials
custom-made furniture
Completion - April, 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure
Central hospital - 150 meters
Metro station - 450 meter
Bagdad Street - 1.5 km
Marmaray - 1.5 km
Marina - 2 km
We offer apartments with parking spaces in the garage.
The residence features a green area, an outdoor swimming pool of 600 m2 and a kids' pool of 55 m2, an underground garage, a fitness room, a sauna, a children's playground, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
A…
European side - Eyyup
This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available.
Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway.
The lis…