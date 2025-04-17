  1. Realting.com
  New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$312,190
20
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

The stylish and thought-out premium complex is created to those, who appreciate luxury and are used to regular life.

The project features:

  • tropical garden with lawns
  • barbecue areas
  • panoramic swimming pool
  • panoramic view of the sea and the mountains

Completion - May, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 500 meters
  • Shops - 300 meters
  • Alanya - 5 km
  • Gazipasa Airport - 33 km
  • Antalya Airport - 130 km

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

