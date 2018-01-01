  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  3. New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey

New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces in the garage.

The residence features a green area, an outdoor swimming pool of 600 m2 and a kids' pool of 55 m2, an underground garage, a fitness room, a sauna, a children's playground, around-the-clock security.

Completion - March, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Antalya Airport - 11 km
  • Sandy beach - 900 meters
  • Düden Waterfall - 7 km
  • Nearest mall - 1.5 km
  • City center - 16 km
  • International School - 200 meters
Mediterranean Region, Turkey

New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
