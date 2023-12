Ciplakli, Turkey

from €156,000

Completion date: 2023

PARADISE GARDEN 1 is an elite low-rise residential complex located in the prestigious, modern area of Alanya — Both. Both – is the closest area to the city center of Alanya, in just 10 minutes by bus you can get to the central part of the city. A cozy atmosphere is created by a beautiful promenade, green squares and parks, children's and sports grounds. The Oba district is located on the coast, the beaches are clean, well-groomed and environmentally friendly. Thanks to these indicators, they were awarded the « Blue Flag ». Apartments for rent: The walls are decorated with gypsum plaster, suspended ceilings, ceramic tiles on the floor, interior doors, metal front doors, PVC double glazed windows, fitted kitchen, fully equipped bathroom. Also, there is Internet access in public places and a central satellite system. All apartments will have air conditioning. Infrastructure: - Wi-Fi; - barbecue; - pool; - security; - generator; - video surveillance; - steam bath; - garden; - gym; - hammam.