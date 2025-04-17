Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

The project consists of 2 blocks and includes 72 premium apartments with "Smart Home" system: 46 cozy and spacious apartments 1+1 (41-46 m2) and 26 designer duplexes 2+1 (82-97 m2).

The perfect location in the popular area of Oba close to the sea and the center of Alanya, surrounded by the majestic Taurus Mountains. You can enjoy breathtaking views from your own terrace. European style, exclusive design, full infrastructure, including swimming pools, spa centers and gyms equipped with everything necessary!

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in close proximity to a private school and 5 minutes away from the river, just 2 km from the sea, and 5 km from the center of Alanya. The distance to Antalya International Airport is 125 km and to Gazipasa International Airport is 35 km.