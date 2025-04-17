  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$346,247
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25111
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425253
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

The project consists of 2 blocks and includes 72 premium apartments with "Smart Home" system: 46 cozy and spacious apartments 1+1 (41-46 m2) and 26 designer duplexes 2+1 (82-97 m2).

The perfect location in the popular area of Oba close to the sea and the center of Alanya, surrounded by the majestic Taurus Mountains. You can enjoy breathtaking views from your own terrace. European style, exclusive design, full infrastructure, including swimming pools, spa centers and gyms equipped with everything necessary!

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in close proximity to a private school and 5 minutes away from the river, just 2 km from the sea, and 5 km from the center of Alanya. The distance to Antalya International Airport is 125 km and to Gazipasa International Airport is 35 km.

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Nordic sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$279,417
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$151,618
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea, Belek, Antalya, Turkey
Serik, Turkey
from
$499,751
Apartment building For Sale New Apartments Project in Alanya Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$120,383
Residence 1+1 2+1 3+1 4+1 5,5+1
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$250,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$346,247
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,53M
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces and terraces. The residence features landscaped gardens and walking trails, gazebos, children's playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa area, a Turkish bath, a cafe, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equip…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Sisli, Turkey
from
$559,530
Why this property؟ It is a project with very elegant and modern building standards in the prestigious central district of Şişli. The compound includes offices, shops and apartments with a high-luxury and deluxe residence system. Modern and state of art services, with apartments of suitable …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential Complex ,Pendik
Residential complex Residential Complex ,Pendik
Pendik, Turkey
from
$295,000
The year of construction 2023
Area 75–190 m²
3 real estate objects 3
A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury brands. A mega city is being built in Pendik, the Asian continent SABIHA GOKCEN AIRPORT: 10 MINUTES NEOMARIN SHOPPING CENTER: 15 MINUTES PENDORYA SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES ANADOLU SHOPPING CENT…
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications