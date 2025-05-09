  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,132
08/09/2024
$291,132
17/03/2024
$382,951
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16261
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364126
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, 2 and 4 bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathroom, full set of Siemens appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, induction hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in all bathrooms and living room, glass shower cabins, water heater, ceramic tile flooring.

Facilities and equipment in the house

3 outdoor pools, children's pool, heated indoor pool, exclusive SPA centre (hammam, steam room, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, VIP SPA), gym, children's playroom, cinema, billiards, fenced territory, 24/7 security, manager, landscape lighting, electric generator. Services: free use of sun beds and umbrellas on the beach.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartments are located in the centre of Alanya, close to the restaurant and the beach.

The popular resort of Alanya is located in the southern part of the Gulf of Antalya at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, approaching from the north. The city is divided from east to west by a rocky peninsula, which is its distinctive feature. The nature of Alanya is the usual Mediterranean landscape, which closer to the mountains is replaced by coniferous forests.

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$160,507
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$206,256
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$97,977
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$154,411
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,132
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Oba, Turkey
from
$108,049
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 48–195 m²
4 real estate objects 4
OBA VOYAGE DELUXE This project will be finished ın june 2023 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor swimming pool -Jaccuzi -Turkish bath -Sauna -Steam room -Massage room -Salt room -Aqua park -Fitness salon -Tennis court -Cinema room -Mini …
Developer
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Leave a request
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$53,747
The project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 512 flats. There are 5 one-bedroom flats and 26 studio flats on each floor. Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pool, water park, shuttle, charging station for electric cars, cafe, laundry,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$438,382
The project features: around-the-clock security underground parking outdoor heated swimming pool Turkish bath sauna gym sunbathing areas pedestrian areas Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows Kitchen appliances Air conditioning Electric he…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications