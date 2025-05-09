Residential complex Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey

In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats, 2 and 4 bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

The apartment is equipped with: steel entrance door, intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathroom, full set of Siemens appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, induction hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in all bathrooms and living room, glass shower cabins, water heater, ceramic tile flooring.

Facilities and equipment in the house

3 outdoor pools, children's pool, heated indoor pool, exclusive SPA centre (hammam, steam room, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, VIP SPA), gym, children's playroom, cinema, billiards, fenced territory, 24/7 security, manager, landscape lighting, electric generator. Services: free use of sun beds and umbrellas on the beach.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartments are located in the centre of Alanya, close to the restaurant and the beach.

The popular resort of Alanya is located in the southern part of the Gulf of Antalya at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, approaching from the north. The city is divided from east to west by a rocky peninsula, which is its distinctive feature. The nature of Alanya is the usual Mediterranean landscape, which closer to the mountains is replaced by coniferous forests.