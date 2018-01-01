  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€270,500
About the complex

This comfort-class residence with a rich infrastructure is a great opportunity for investors who want to buy modern real estate at bargain prices.

In the heart of a large and very popular area of Alanya - Kestel, at a distance of 200 meters from the coastline. The complex will be distinguished by its bright and modern architecture, quality building materials and convenient apartment layouts.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: darts, game console, billiards, sunbathing area, generator, video surveillance system, bike parking lots, and gazebo.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kestel is a beautiful and well-appointed coastal town with a very developed social, commercial and transport infrastructure. There are many areas for walking, many restaurants and cafes, stores and supermarkets, many outdoor areas for sports. There are also banks, exchange offices, pharmacies, private and public medical facilities, schools and kindergarten.

New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

