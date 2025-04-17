  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$437,065
;
20
ID: 25118
In CRM: 2425236
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

The new residential project is created not onto to ensure comfortable and modern living, but also give you the unique opportunity to enjoy the splendor of the Mediterranean coast.

The complex offer a wide range of apartments with different areas and layouts - from cozy apartments with 1 bedroom to spacious apartments with 3 bedrooms. Commercial premises are also available.

Completion - March, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious area of Oba, in close proximity to beaches, restaurants, shops, and everything necessary for comfortable life.

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Back
