Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

The new residential project is created not onto to ensure comfortable and modern living, but also give you the unique opportunity to enjoy the splendor of the Mediterranean coast.

The complex offer a wide range of apartments with different areas and layouts - from cozy apartments with 1 bedroom to spacious apartments with 3 bedrooms. Commercial premises are also available.

Completion - March, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious area of Oba, in close proximity to beaches, restaurants, shops, and everything necessary for comfortable life.