Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey

About the complex

The residential complex has a total of 36 units with different layouts:

1-bedroom apartments - 12 units

2-bedroom apartments - 14 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 10 units

Down payment is 40% and there is possibility of installment on the remaining amount until the construction completed.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: sauna, generator, 5 stores.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the center of Alanya, 300 meters from the sea. The famous golden sandy Keikubat beach and the developed network of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be a nice addition to the comfortable life in the complex. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%. Options: 2 Bedroom: $695,000 - $828,000 3 Bedroom: $823,000 - $1,390,000 4 Bedroom: $974,000 - $2,535,000 5 Bedroom: $2,067,000 - $2,882,000 Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min. Istanbul New Airport — 50 min. E5 highway — 11 min Nisantashi — 40 min Taksim Square — 40 min
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
  Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestigious five-star hotel and residential project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and the Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it that will block your view.  The project built in over 211000 m2 area and it consist of a big common area, pools, aquaparks, villas, apartments and main building. as it is 5-star hotel and residence project its offer luxury living with a concierge, restaurants, and spas. There are 8 a la carte restaurants serving Turkish, French, chines and other cuisines.  There is a huge spa center on the first floor which you can have a massage, Turkish bath, and many other treatments.  There are many pools for owners however for those who would like to enjoy the golden beach of Mediterranean Gold city beach club is serving them for free. here you can have free sunbed and parasailing Shortly it is a five-star hotel, apartment and villa project with its service, facilities, and quality.   - 5-star Hotel facilities including pool, congress saloon, gym, cable park, restaurants  -Easy renting for certain yearly income -Free shuttle bus, free sunbeds, and parasol -Discounted price   Gold City Located in Kargıcak, Alanya. Kargicak is about 20 KM from Alanya city center boast with its green banana garden and luxury villas. Gold city is situated upon a hill from 3 kilometers from the beach. There is an exotic road arround banana garden.  
