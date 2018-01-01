Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey

The residential complex has a total of 36 units with different layouts:
1-bedroom apartments - 12 units
2-bedroom apartments - 14 units
Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 10 units
Down payment is 40% and there is possibility of installment on the remaining amount until the construction completed.Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities: sauna, generator, 5 stores.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located in the center of Alanya, 300 meters from the sea. The famous golden sandy Keikubat beach and the developed network of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be a nice addition to the comfortable life in the complex. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.