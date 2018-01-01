New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.
The residence features three large swimming pools, a swimming pool with a lounge area and two kids' pools, a bar, a barbecue area, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a covered parking, two spa centers with indoor pools, fitness rooms, lounge areas, steam baths and saunas, massage rooms, restaurants, yoga and pilates areas, cinemas, children's playgrounds.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located on the first sea line.