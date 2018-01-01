  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey

New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
€440,000
;
20
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features three large swimming pools, a swimming pool with a lounge area and two kids' pools, a bar, a barbecue area, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a covered parking, two spa centers with indoor pools, fitness rooms, lounge areas, steam baths and saunas, massage rooms, restaurants, yoga and pilates areas, cinemas, children's playgrounds.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Steel doors
  • Video intercom
  • Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting
  • Equipped bathrooms
  • Double glazing
  • Aluminium roller blinds
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the first sea line.

  • Alanya center - 15 km
  • Nearest airport - 15 km
  • Antalya Airport - 150 km
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Mersin, Turkey
from
€36,000
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€167,000
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Kargydzhake Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
You are viewing
New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€440,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt klassa lyuks v rayone Inzhekum Alanya
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt klassa lyuks v rayone Inzhekum Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€111,540
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Inzhekum - Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 51 to 130 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters.In short, it is the area with the best beach of Alanya. Inzhekum is located to the west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. 30 Km is the big city of Manavgat, and to the center of Alanya — 22 km. The neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar has all the infrastructure. Inzhekum is small, but new houses from proven developers are well represented here. The area on all sides is surrounded by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. The main reasons to consider new apartments in this area are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in the area for camping and recreation in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya airport is small, compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€118,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 145 square meters. Distance to the sea 650 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€86,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 91 m2. The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Realting.com
Go