  2. Turkey
  New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey

Caglarca, Turkey
from
€380,418
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces.

The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes.

Completion - April, 2024.

  • Air conditioning
  • Satellite TV
  • Electric blinds
  • Underfloor heating
  • PVC windows
  • SIEMENS/FRANKE/BOSCH kitchen appliances (built-in oven, extractor hood)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya, near beaches, the city center, shopping malls.

  • Beach - 1.7 km
  • International school - 500 meters
  • Shopping mall - 500 meters
  • Hospital - 100 meters
  • Old town - 11 km
  • Airport - 25 km
  • Kemer - 30 km
  • Water park - 6 km
Caglarca, Turkey

