Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Spain

;
Torrevieja
7
Marbella
26
Alicante
3
Malaga
3
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Sophisticated top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, swimming pool and sea views loc…
$404,106
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go