Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

7 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 70.00 m2, duplex b…
€215,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cabo Roig, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Filipinas. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 3 …
€129,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Campoamor. The total area of 291.80 m2, a plot of 460 m2…
€895,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
We are pleased to present this fantastic quadruple complex in Villamartin. & amp; nbsp; Vill…
€194,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with yard in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with yard
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Townhouse at the Sal y Mar IV residence in La Zenia, four hundred meters from the beach. H…
€160,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Duplex with a very good orientation and located in La Florida, in close proximity to restaur…
€79,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with garage in Villa Martin, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with garage
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 42 m2.New Build.There is commun…
€259,000
