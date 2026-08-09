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Duplexes in Orihuela, Spain

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4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся дуплекс в Ориуэла Косте в районе Punta Prima. Общая площадь 0.00 м2, состоит …
$319,218
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Mediterranean Style Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Communal Pool in La Zenia M…
$218,855
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Offering this beautiful townhouse in a popular area of Villamartin near all the infrastructu…
$284,394
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