  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Alicante
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Alicante, Spain

Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
€47,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4
Maisonette apartment for sale in Alicante, in the area of Churches del Remedio. The total ar…
€49,900

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
