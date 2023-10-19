Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Arona
8
12 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
On sale is a duplex located in Castle Harbor.Duplex consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, li…
€189,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
€315,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€365,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
€138,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
€249,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000

