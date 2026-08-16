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Duplexes in Adeje, Spain

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10 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$639,443
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$831,275
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$513,166
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Duplex apartment (2 levels) in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), …
$449,061
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Amoenus A paradise of calm and security. Amoenus is a perfect symbiosis between nature and …
$1,38M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Club Paraiso complex in the Playa Paraiso zone, Calla…
$244,920
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
$513,166
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