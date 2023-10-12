Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Estepona
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Estepona, Spain

4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€180,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€265,000
