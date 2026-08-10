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Duplexes in Estepona, Spain

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26 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$1,14M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your sanctuary by the sea! Nestled within one of Estepona's most prestigious urba…
$3,13M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Welcome to Golden Hills, an upscale residential enclave designed for refined living on the C…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with large private garden in an exclusive housing complex with ac…
$554,088
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Estepona with Wonderful Sea Views and Swimming Pools The newly-built apartment…
$807,977
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Two -level for sale on the second floor with a sea view in private urbanization, with a terr…
$195,255
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This new residential complex, located in urbanisation Santa María, in a residential area sur…
$473,604
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this elegant duplex penthouse located in the peaceful Selwo area of Estepona, combi…
$574,593
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(EN) LUXURIOUS DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS IN SELWO, ESTEPONA Welcome to this s…
$533,965
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive duplex penthouse in La Resina Golf, perfect for those looking for a property with …
$549,055
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Fantastic two -level in one of the best districts of Estepona because of the proximity of th…
$287,459
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury coastal living in this stunning duplex penthouse in Estepona, just a 5-min…
$393,509
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fantastic triplex apartment with ample outside space and stunning views located within a bea…
$487,533
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(EN) Welcome to the pinnacle of luxury with our stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex pentho…
$439,941
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We present to your attention 3-bedroom duplexes in the new exclusive residential complex loc…
$506,918
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This amazing property represents a rare fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary coas…
$1,39M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Completely renovated and very beautiful duplex apartment. The apartment consists of three be…
$481,729
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning modern 3 Bedroom Penthouse Duplex in Bel Air Estepona. The property has a great loc…
$783,535
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(EN) MAGNIFICENT DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND SOLARIUM IN ESTEPONA Located just a 5-m…
$405,117
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex apartment is located in the exclusive Mirador de …
$1,04M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Unique architecture, magnificent unobstructed views and outstanding amenities, where the exp…
$2,11M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Thanks to its great location, the house boasts beautiful views of the sea, the countryside a…
$451,549
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