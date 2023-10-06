Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

12 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€246,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the La veta area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
€153,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area. The total area of 59.00 m2, the plot of …
€147,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Duplex is located in a closed urban area with a swimming pool and its parking.Duplex consist…
€195,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Torretas area. The total area of 85.00 m2 consists of 4…
€190,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Nueva Torrevieja area. The total area of 70.00 m2, dupl…
€163,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 71.00 m2, duplex…
€115,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€167,260
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja near Carrefour. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 4 rooms…
€155,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa near Villamartin. Duplex from 1997. With a total area of 90…
€175,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Calas blanca area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the plot …
€149,000
