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Duplexes in Balearic Islands, Spain

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5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,02M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$945,334
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,06M
Leave a request
Value OneValue One
Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,06M
Leave a request
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