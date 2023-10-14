Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located within the exclusive 5 star resort Puente Romano in the heart of the Golden Mile of …
€6,50M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large duplex penthouse next to the Río Real golf course, a quiet residential area close to M…
€488,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex apartment for sale on the second line of the beach, located in an exceptional urbaniz…
€520,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Wonderful apartment located on the second line of the beach.Very bright for its orientation …
€512,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Contemporary duplex apartment located in the heart of Marbella’s famed Golden Mile. The apar…
€2,35M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
EPIC Marbella is divided into 3 phases from which 56 residences are designed by the prestigi…
€3,10M

