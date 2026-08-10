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Duplexes in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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26 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
New project in Marbella, a modern private residential complex located in the heart of the Go…
$957,103
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,23M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming duplex for sale on the prestigious Golden Mile. This spacious and bright property f…
$835,360
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TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments Close to the Amenities in Marbella The apartments are in a complex in Mar…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
EPIC Marbella is divided into 3 phases from which 56 residences are designed by the prestigi…
$3,59M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,87M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the prestigious Aloha Royal of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, this exquisite duplex p…
$871,433
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Envision yourself in a stunning duplex apartment in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This elegant …
$684,868
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover your dream home in this exquisite duplex located in the prestigious Los Pinos de Al…
$1,04M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A stunning penthouse located by the prestigious Santa Maria Golf Course, offering a harmonio…
$521,698
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Good Opportunity Renovated beachside top floor apartment at Las Chapas/Elrosario This apart…
$579,236
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Presenting a unique opportunity to acquire an outstanding 3-bedroom duplex penthouse in the …
$1,74M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this spectacular duplex penthouse located in the prestigious Señorio de Aloha compl…
$668,099
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A modern duplex with two bedrooms and two bathrooms Modern design and avant-garde architectu…
$917,027
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Enjoy the afternoon view with stunning views towards the sea. The development is located a s…
$695,985
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This exquisite duplex penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury and convenience, featuring …
$539,769
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your beachfront retreat in this exceptional flat for sale, located in the picturesq…
$528,741
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional Duplex Penthouse: Unmatched Luxury with High Rental Income Potential Elevate yo…
$917,910
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this stylish duplex penthouse that has been completely renovated in Scandinavian …
$806,751
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A distinctive residential project located on the beach in Las Chapas (Marbella), which will …
$3,42M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this elegant Duplex Penthouse located in the sought-after area of Altos de los Mo…
$637,275
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spectacular project of amazing apartments, duplexes and penthouses for you to enjoy the Me…
$1,03M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Great opportunity to acquire a penthouse in the well-known Club Sierra urbanization, ideal f…
$568,789
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful duplex penthouse with private sunny terrace, just 1 minute from Plaza de Los Naran…
$580,397
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very large sunny south facing privat…
$545,573
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Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
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