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Duplexes in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
$168,094
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
$204,966
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дуплекс в Гуардамаре в районе Los secanos, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая пл…
$323,861
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