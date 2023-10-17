Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€279,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
€94,260
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
€189,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Development of 22 houses with three floors more basement (from 37.50m2 to 66.70m2) in Guarda…
€279,000
