Terraced Duplexes in Spain

Marbella
21
Benidorm
4
Malaga
3
Valencian Community
67
12 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
$316,302
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$374,239
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
$319,741
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Two -level for sale on the second floor with a sea view in private urbanization, with a terr…
$195,255
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Fantastic two -level in one of the best districts of Estepona because of the proximity of th…
$287,459
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
$415,221
Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$498,849
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…
$366,646
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
A great apartment in Polop. The apartment is located on the first floor and has a roof ter…
$297,486
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Very bright central duplex a few steps from the beach and the Old Town. It consists of two …
$251,662
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Two -level for sale with a private garden in a very good area of ​​Casares Costa, in urbaniz…
$189,831
