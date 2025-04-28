Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid The apartments are situated meters…
$279,464
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
The homes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a toilet, with large terraces and communal garden…
$281,006
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this impressive duplex house located in the charming town of Monforte del Cid, with…
$357,567
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Golf View Apartments with Communal Pool and Gardens in Monforte del Cid Alicante Nestled wit…
$462,080
Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

