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Duplexes in Malaga, Spain

;
Marbella
26
Estepona
26
San Pedro Alcantara
8
Fuengirola
3
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76 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Unique Historic Building in El Limonar, Málaga A rehabilitated historic deve…
$3,18M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming duplex for sale on the prestigious Golden Mile. This spacious and bright property f…
$835,360
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$1,14M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$552,518
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Welcome to Golden Hills, an upscale residential enclave designed for refined living on the C…
$1,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$587,833
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
EPIC Marbella is divided into 3 phases from which 56 residences are designed by the prestigi…
$3,59M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with large private garden in an exclusive housing complex with ac…
$554,088
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing 2- 3 Bedroom Apartments in Walking Distance of the Sea in Málaga The new project is …
$1,00M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Estepona with Wonderful Sea Views and Swimming Pools The newly-built apartment…
$807,977
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Wellness-Focused Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Fuengirola, Málaga Fuengirola is one o…
$497,040
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Smart Flats with Energy-Efficient Appliances in Benalmádena Costa del Sol Sea view flats are…
$1,57M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$1,13M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,23M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your sanctuary by the sea! Nestled within one of Estepona's most prestigious urba…
$3,13M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments Close to the Amenities in Marbella The apartments are in a complex in Mar…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,78M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
New project in Marbella, a modern private residential complex located in the heart of the Go…
$957,103
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,87M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(EN) LUXURIOUS DUPLEX PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS IN SELWO, ESTEPONA Welcome to this s…
$533,965
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your beachfront retreat in this exceptional flat for sale, located in the picturesq…
$528,741
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This impressive 72 m² duplex penthouse is located in the sought-after Duquesa Golf Gardens, …
$272,786
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive residential project offering new apartments and penthouses for sale in the prestig…
$562,985
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this cozy, 2 bedrooms, penthouse with panoramic sea views and a big roof terrace.…
$417,886
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Enjoy the afternoon view with stunning views towards the sea. The development is located a s…
$695,985
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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