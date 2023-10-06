Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Malaga
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
7
Estepona
4
Duplex To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€1,23M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€932,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,56M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 6/10
South-Facing Duplex Penthouse with Furniture in the Heart of Costa del Sol, Benalmadena The …
€463,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Apartments with Many Facilities In a Perfect Spot of La Costa del Sol These apartment…
€2,40M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Duplex Home in Restored Historical Villa in the Center of Malaga The charming city of…
€2,99M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
Contemporary Designed New Build Apartments in Malaga City Center The modern apartments are s…
€1,20M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
Contemporary Designed New Build Apartments in Malaga City Center The modern apartments are s…
€939,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€450,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 6
Sea View Properties in Unique Location in Benalmadena Benalmadena is one of the most popular…
€780,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€395,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Exquisite Apartments in Prime Location in the Heart of Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga is a vibr…
€425,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Exquisite Apartments in Prime Location in the Heart of Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga is a vibr…
€375,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located within the exclusive 5 star resort Puente Romano in the heart of the Golden Mile of …
€6,50M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large duplex penthouse next to the Río Real golf course, a quiet residential area close to M…
€488,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex apartment for sale on the second line of the beach, located in an exceptional urbaniz…
€520,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Wonderful apartment located on the second line of the beach.Very bright for its orientation …
€512,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Contemporary duplex apartment located in the heart of Marbella’s famed Golden Mile. The apar…
€2,35M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€180,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Casares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€175,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€265,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
EPIC Marbella is divided into 3 phases from which 56 residences are designed by the prestigi…
€3,10M

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir