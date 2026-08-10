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Duplexes in Catalonia, Spain

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3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartments Near Shopping, Culture, and City Life in Barcelona The surrounding area is known …
$13,81M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$7,49M
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcom…
$561,738
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with Garage
with Sea view
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