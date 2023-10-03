Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Spain

Valencian Community
79
Andalusia
33
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
Canary Islands
18
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Arona
9
Adeje
7
Duplex
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Apartments with Many Facilities In a Perfect Spot of La Costa del Sol These apartment…
€2,40M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic View Properties in a Resort like Compound in Mijas This residential development is…
€515,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Apartments with a Mediterranean Touch in a Resort-like Complex in Benahavis This proj…
€395,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€509,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€385,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000

