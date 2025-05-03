Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes with garden for sale in Spain

Marbella
21
Benidorm
4
Malaga
3
Valencian Community
67
8 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Two -level for sale on the second floor with a sea view in private urbanization, with a terr…
$195,255
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Fantastic two -level in one of the best districts of Estepona because of the proximity of th…
$287,459
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Terrace: 46 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.Ther…
$412,205
Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 97 m²
At the exclusive sale duplex house in Luceros, occupying the fifth and sixth floors, compose…
$606,931
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$498,849
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$482,212
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Two -level for sale with a private garden in a very good area of ​​Casares Costa, in urbaniz…
$189,831
