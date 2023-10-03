Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Spain

Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
€260,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
€262,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
€315,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€365,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
€440,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
€138,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
€220,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€440,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
€249,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000

