Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Duplexes
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Spain
Duplex
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
4
2
128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
€260,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
3
2
98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
€262,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
2
2
100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
€315,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
2
1
135 m²
€365,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
2
2
100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
€440,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
1
1
45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto. 1 b…
€138,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
1
1
40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
€220,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
5
3
220 m²
€440,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
€249,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
3
2
63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Recommend
