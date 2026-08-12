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Pool Duplexes in Spain

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29 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425,695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$310,548
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$769,821
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Awesome top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$345,181
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Sophisticated top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, swimming pool and sea views loc…
$404,106
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$513,166
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this bright and cozy townhouse located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tor…
$279,822
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Flawless beach duplex penthouse with sea view located in a golf resort with indoor&outdoor p…
$804,323
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with large private garden in an exclusive housing complex with ac…
$554,088
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
Refined superior duplex with an expansive private rooftop terrace, generous interior layout …
$351,770
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$305,567
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
$513,166
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Duplex in Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 215 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$736,030
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Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present you Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings of only 5 houses, with the constru…
$532,333
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive top floor duplex with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located in pr…
$287,102
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556,584
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$367,380
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Fantastic top-floor beach duplex with a private rooftop terrace, swimming pools for adults a…
$399,803
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning top floor duplex house with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located i…
$376,070
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
$290,405
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Ground floor duplex house with large garden, terrace and community pool in a quite area near…
$248,207
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern ground floor duplex house with large garden, community pool, gym and spa surrounded b…
$275,890
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$771,110
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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