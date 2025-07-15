Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in Valencia, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
66 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Proa Tower — your new haven of elegance and comfort in the heart of Costa Blanca!…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
See what types we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seascape…
$466,443
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 215 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.New Build.There is…
$280,950
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning duplex offers breathtaking views of the sea, mountains, and city, inviting you…
$617,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE offers this extraordinary and modern duplex in the historic center next …
$992,169
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Different Type Homes in Pilar de la Horadada Located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the mos…
$384,248
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Terrace: 46 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.Ther…
$412,205
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
$316,302
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex penthouse with stunning sea views in an exclusive complex in FinestratDuplex penthous…
$612,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Golf View Apartments with Communal Pool and Gardens in Monforte del Cid Alicante Nestled wit…
$481,997
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex apartment on the first line of Poniente beach, Benidorm.Completely brand new. Distrib…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$374,239
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Terrace: 36 m2, solarium: 41 m2.New Build.There is commun…
$417,629
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
DUPLEX IN CAMPORROSSO STONE VALLEYThis magnificent duplex for sale is located in the prestig…
$595,301
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid The apartments are situated meters…
$305,019
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Terrace: 46 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.Ther…
$412,205
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Duplex Camporosso Village Finestrat apartments with a balcony with a sea view and mounta…
$450,171
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
A two -story apartment with a spacious terrace. The first floor consists of a cozy living …
$274,639
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.Private pool: 16 m2.New…
$290,973
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 39 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green z…
$195,255
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, garden: 100 m2, solarium: 30 m2, cellar:…
$360,137
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Apartments Next to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante Costa Blanca These exquisite oceanf…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 42 m2.New Build.There is commun…
$280,156
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 39 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green z…
$195,255
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 204 m2.Terrace: 14 m2, garden: 115 m2, solarium: 50 m2, cellar:…
$494,104
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea Views Apartments in Benitchell Alicante Costa Blanca Explore these spacious apartments, …
$540,376
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
$204,966
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Complex of 3 duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada 400 meters from the beach, with 3 bed…
$571,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 45 m2, solarium: 45 m2.New Build.There is commun…
$439,324
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 270 m2.Cellar: 43 m2, terrace: 4 m2.Private p…
$260,340
Leave a request

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go