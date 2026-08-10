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Duplexes in lAlacanti, Spain

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3 properties total found
Duplex in Alicante, Spain
Duplex
Alicante, Spain
Area 212 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive duplex for sale with sea views on Den…
$895,642
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$337,782
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
1 Bedroom Loft-Style Apartments with Pool & Terraces in Benalúa Alicante Located in Alicante…
$372,725
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