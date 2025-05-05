Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover your dream home in this exquisite duplex located in the prestigious Los Pinos de Al…
$953,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Envision yourself in a stunning duplex apartment in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This elegant …
$651,323
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Exclusive Duplex with Panoramic Views in Señorío de Aloha, Nueva Andalucía Discover this sp…
$701,929
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 192 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to acquire a duplex converted into a business with absolute and …
$958,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Presenting a unique opportunity to acquire an outstanding 3-bedroom duplex penthouse in the …
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this stylish duplex penthouse that has been completely renovated in Scandinavian …
$721,676
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go