Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in la Marina Alta, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$498,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover UNIC by AEDAS, an exclusive new-build development in one of the most sought-after a…
$883,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea Views Apartments in Benitchell Alicante Costa Blanca Explore these spacious apartments, …
$528,123
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex apartment on the first line of Poniente beach, Benidorm.Completely brand new. Distrib…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this fantastic duplex located in an exclusive gated residential area of Casanova in…
$363,330
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go