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Duplexes in Canary Islands, Spain

;
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
25
Adeje
10
Arona
10
Los Cristianos
6
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25 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$639,443
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a magnificent duplex with ocean views, located in the tourist town of Puerto de …
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On sale is a duplex penhouse, which is located in the Diana complex in the Buzanada zone. Th…
$173,777
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
We present this attractive triplex apartment located in the San Rafael complex, also known a…
$285,998
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Duplex in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Duplex
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$831,275
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
$290,405
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Within the exclusive setting of Los Jardines de Abama, we present an extraordinary collectio…
$1,78M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$513,166
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Duplex apartment (2 levels) in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), …
$449,061
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$305,567
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Amoenus A paradise of calm and security. Amoenus is a perfect symbiosis between nature and …
$1,38M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$367,380
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Newly built flats to be completed at the end of 2024 in the fantastic village of Puerto Sant…
$506,900
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Club Paraiso complex in the Playa Paraiso zone, Calla…
$244,920
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425,695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
$513,166
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
On sale is a duplex located in Castle Harbor.Duplex consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, li…
$220,428
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
$756,196
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
$273,984
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
$219,078
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Duplex apartment with two bedrooms for sale in the Altamar Paradise complex in Playa de Las …
$421,935
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Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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