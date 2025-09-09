Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The Seascape residential complex is located in Finestrat, one of the privileged places in La…
$511,460
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Duplex Camporosso Village Finestrat apartments with a balcony with a sea view and mounta…
$450,171
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The residential camporosso Serpentine is distributed in two linear plots, Poniente and Levan…
$643,742
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Discover Nueva Luz Balcón de Finestrat, an exclusive complex of 18 luxurious terraced homes …
$440,985
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning duplex offers breathtaking views of the sea, mountains, and city, inviting you…
$614,060
Duplex 4 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
🌴 Luxury property by the sea!Welcome to an elite residential complex located just 50 meters …
$638,436
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex penthouse with stunning sea views in an exclusive complex in FinestratDuplex penthous…
$609,416
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
DUPLEX IN CAMPORROSSO STONE VALLEYThis magnificent duplex for sale is located in the prestig…
$592,004
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Proa Tower — your new haven of elegance and comfort in the heart of Costa Blanca!…
$1,51M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious duplex townhouse with sea and mountain views in Sierra Cortina, BenidormWe offer a…
$580,397
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Excellent duplex for sale in a closed urbanization in Finestrat. The duplex has two floors. …
$673,260
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a Pool-Adorned Complex in Finestrat Alicante Nestled within the coastal embrac…
$514,685
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
A two -story apartment with a spacious terrace. The first floor consists of a cozy living …
$274,639
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Enjoy the best view of the Benidorm horizon in this beautiful villa with a garden and a priv…
$477,290
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
See what types we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seascape…
$466,443
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Apartments Next to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante Costa Blanca These exquisite oceanf…
$1,81M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We present this spectacular duplex located in the coveted area of Seascape Resort, Finestrat…
$754,515
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
They say that the blue color is the color of calm and peace, and this is exactly what you wi…
$585,765
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Townhouse in the El Pinar urbanization, in Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) It is 102 m2 di…
$344,408
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Townhouse for Sale – Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) Discover this charming 103 m² townh…
$343,960
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a Pool-Adorned Complex in Finestrat Alicante Nestled within the coastal embrac…
$619,961
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
See what types we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seascape…
$574,918
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
El Polop. Provincia Alicante. España. Unique natural landscape in the foothills of Mount P…
$711,710
