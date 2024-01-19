Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€481,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€385,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
Sea View Apartments within Walking Distance of Amenities in Malaga El Limonar The apartments…
€2,45M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€288,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Reserva 11 is a modern luxury apartment located in the high-end community of Reserva de Sier…
€3,25M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Stylish Complex near Torrequebrada Beach in Benalmadena Benalmadena is a well-…
€594,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover Stunning Real Estate Units in a Historic Málaga Building The real estate for sale i…
€3,15M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€1,28M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€944,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€870,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 6/10
South-Facing Duplex Penthouse with Furniture in the Heart of Costa del Sol, Benalmadena The …
€442,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic View Properties in a Resort like Compound in Mijas This residential development is…
€525,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Duplex Home in Restored Historical Villa in the Center of Malaga The charming city of…
€2,99M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
Contemporary Designed New Build Apartments in Malaga City Center The modern apartments are s…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
Contemporary Designed New Build Apartments in Malaga City Center The modern apartments are s…
€939,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€509,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€385,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Exquisite Apartments in Prime Location in the Heart of Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga is a vibr…
€445,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Exquisite Apartments in Prime Location in the Heart of Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga is a vibr…
€385,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located within the exclusive 5 star resort Puente Romano in the heart of the Golden Mile of …
€6,50M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large duplex penthouse next to the Río Real golf course, a quiet residential area close to M…
€488,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Wonderful apartment located on the second line of the beach.Very bright for its orientation …
€512,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Contemporary duplex apartment located in the heart of Marbella’s famed Golden Mile. The apar…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Villamartin, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Maisonette for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín region. The total area of 100.00 m2 co…
€169,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€320,000
Leave a request

