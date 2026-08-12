The Costa del Sol is among the top five regions in Spain with the highest volume of real estate transactions. According to the Registradores de España, over 36,000 real estate purchase and sale agreements were concluded in the province of Málaga in 2024 alone, more than 30% of which were foreign. The average price per square meter has increased over the past three years from €2,350 to €2,950, confirming the coast's steady demand and investment appeal.

The Peculiarities of Purchasing New Buildings on the Costa del Sol

If you buy a house on the Costa del Sol under construction or already completed, it comes with a developer warranty. For the first 10 years, the seller is obligated to resolve any issues related to load-bearing structures free of charge, and for an additional 3 years, the seller guarantees the integrity of any elements affecting hygiene. Finishing work is only warranted for one year.

Other benefits:

Advance payment protection. The developer is obligated to guarantee the safety of buyers' funds through a bank loan or insurance, and in the event of a delay in meeting the deadline, a refund can be made through the guarantor.

The developer is obligated to guarantee the safety of buyers' funds through a bank loan or insurance, and in the event of a delay in meeting the deadline, a refund can be made through the guarantor. Standard payment schedule . Large developers typically charge 1% of the total price for property reservation and another 9% upon signing the contract. Ten percent is typically paid in equal installments throughout the project, with the remaining 80% due upon key handover.

. Large developers typically charge 1% of the total price for property reservation and another 9% upon signing the contract. Ten percent is typically paid in equal installments throughout the project, with the remaining 80% due upon key handover. Foreigners and statuses. Foreigners can purchase real estate without restrictions. To do so, they can take out a bank mortgage, which covers 60–70% of the project cost.

New Build Prices in the Costa del Sol

New homes in the Costa del Sol are typically more expensive than existing properties and are located further from the sea. Therefore, renovated existing properties briefly dominated the local real estate market, but with the increase in new projects, their share now accounts for approximately 15% of all transactions.

Section of the main areas of the Costa del Sol:

District (ES) Prices, €/m² Nagüelles / Golden Mile 6455 Nueva Andalucía 5746 Las Chapas – El Rosario 5399 Rio Real – Los Monteros 4972 Elviria – Cabopino 4439 Marbella Pueblo (center) 4595 San Pedro de Alcántara 4386

The Best Areas to Buy Real Estate under Construction on the Costa del Sol

Marbella's Golden Mile is one of the most iconic areas. It's home to the Costa del Sol's premium residential complexes near Puente Romano/Marbella Club. However, due to high prices, the local real estate market is high, but extremely liquid.

Other popular areas:

Nueva Andalucia (Marbella). "Golf Valley" with gated communities. Suitable for buying a house in the Costa del Sol off-plan for rent and for permanent residence.

"Golf Valley" with gated communities. Suitable for buying a house in the Costa del Sol off-plan for rent and for permanent residence. San Pedro de Alcántara. Family-friendly amenities, schools and a promenade; prices are lower than on the Golden Mile.

Family-friendly amenities, schools and a promenade; prices are lower than on the Golden Mile. Estepona . A wide selection of business-class properties and a modern embankment.

. A wide selection of business-class properties and a modern embankment. Benalmadena / Mijas (La Cala, Higueron). Good transport accessibility and new housing stock with underground parking/storage facilities.