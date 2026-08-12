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New Buildings in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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Marbella
113
Estepona
128
Fuengirola
58
San Pedro Alcantara
43
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Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Show all Residential quarter Adagio
Residential quarter Adagio
Benahavis, Spain
from
$559,724
An exclusive development located in Cancelada, one of the best areas of the New Golden Mile of Estepona. The residential complex has duplexes, single-family homes with garden and / or large terraces as well as penthouses with solarium. The homes will have storage room and garage, and in mo…
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Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Show all Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Manilva, Spain
from
$452,785
Pure Sun Residences is a development of two and three-bedroom apartments in a magnificent urbanisation in an extraordinary location. The project combines modern design architecture with perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its extensive gardens and communal leisure …
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Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
Residential quarter Villa Omega
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Residential quarter Villa Omega
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
Is an exclusive new development located in the heart of Madroñal, Benahavís. This exceptional project comprises two identical contemporary villas, both offering breathtaking panoramic sea views and set within a prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. This villa spans three leve…
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Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano Estepona
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Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$2,01M
Modern luxury villa with infinity pool and panoramic views. Introducing a stunning new villa currently under construction in the prestigious Roman Valley, offering unparalleled views and exceptional modern design. This contemporary masterpiece combines minimalist architecture with luxuriou…
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Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
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Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$605,230
New development of contemporary semidetached homes, located in Riviera del Sol, Mijas. The new homes have 3 and 4 bedrooms and have a built space up to 145m². They are distributed over two floors, including a private garden and the option to have private pool too! Each home has been designe…
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Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
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Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
Mijas, Spain
from
$773,602
Navigolf Suites, the fifth phase of the prestigious residential complex in La Cala de Mijas. An exclusive development of 50 homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, featuring a terraced architecture that blends seamlessly with the surroundings and offers breathtaking sea views
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Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
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Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,84M
Located in the extraordinary setting of La Cala Golf in Mijas, this villa is a sophisticated residence featuring contemporary architecture where elegance, nature, and privacy blend in perfect harmony within one of the most sought-after residential enclaves on the Costa del Sol. La Cala Golf…
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Residential quarter The Meadows
Residential quarter The Meadows
Residential quarter The Meadows
Residential quarter The Meadows
Residential quarter The Meadows
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Residential quarter The Meadows
Mijas, Spain
from
$729,234
The year of construction 2026
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Golf Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front line golf position with panoramic views of the resort and Mijas valley. South-west orientation. The homes are distributed over 3 levels in a private gated community with communal pool and gardens. …
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Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,97M
We proudly present an intimate three-bedroom en-suite villa designed to capture breathtaking south-facing panoramic views. Contemporary architecture and thoughtful design ensure comfort, privacy and effortless living. The villa opens with an entrance hall featuring bespoke wardrobes and a s…
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Residential quarter Vista Lago
Residential quarter Vista Lago
Residential quarter Vista Lago
Residential quarter Vista Lago
Residential quarter Vista Lago
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Residential quarter Vista Lago
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
A sustainable luxury residential community comprising 18 individually designed villas, set within the exclusive 200-hectare estate of the Real de La Quinta Country Club. Surrounded by breathtaking natural scenery bordering a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, these exceptional homes are located just …
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Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Show all Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,27M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Lamborghini Inspired Detached Villas in Benahavis, Costa del Sol The villas are located in a prestigious area in the Costa del Sol region, Málaga, Benahavis. Benahavis is one of the most prestigious living spaces in Spain, leaving aside the whole Costa del Sol region. Benahavis offers a wond…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential quarter Abril
Residential quarter Abril
Residential quarter Abril
Residential quarter Abril
Residential quarter Abril
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Residential quarter Abril
Casares, Spain
from
$486,914
New project consisting of 65 homes with options for 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with a parking space and storage room. All properties have been designed with meticulous attention to detail, making the most of the sun, the landscape, and the sea of the Costa del Sol. Located in Casares, you will f…
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Residential quarter Carat Phase 1
Residential quarter Carat Phase 1
Residential quarter Carat Phase 1
Residential quarter Carat Phase 1
Residential quarter Carat Phase 1
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Residential quarter Carat Phase 1
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,15M
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
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Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$363,409
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Residential quarter The Bay Collection
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Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
Situated on the highest part of Higueron, the development is the latest addition to our area of detached villas. With magnificent views of the Bay of Fuengirola in the heart of the Costa del Sol, you will feel right at home. Our luxurious houses are unique in design and are tailored to your…
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Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
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Residential quarter Nova Marina
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$591,578
Discover this exclusive development of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes designed to maximize natural light, offering layouts that blend quality, functionality, and comfort. The homes feature spacious terraces with unique architectural designs, perfect for enjoying warm summer nights and sunny wint…
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Residential quarter Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Residential quarter Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Residential quarter Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Residential quarter Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Residential quarter Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
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Residential quarter Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Mijas, Spain
from
$343,570
New development of apartments located in the town of La Cala de Mijas, in the province of Malaga. Located next to the golf course Calanova Golf Club, this exclusive residential combines the tranquility of a residential area with the proximity to the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, offerin…
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Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,91M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
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Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Prana - STUPA
Benahavis, Spain
from
$3,78M
We proudly present the latest masterpiece in our exclusive luxury villa portfolio. Designed to capture sweeping panoramic views, it showcases the craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and advanced specifications that define all our projects. Balancing contemporary architecture with cutting-edge …
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Residential quarter Cala Serena Sun
Residential quarter Cala Serena Sun
Residential quarter Cala Serena Sun
Residential quarter Cala Serena Sun
Residential quarter Cala Serena Sun
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Residential quarter Cala Serena Sun
Mijas, Spain
from
$769,051
New residential complex designed for your comfort and that of yours, where each day can be better than the last. This exclusive development consists of 68 semi-detached single-family homes, with 3 and 4 bedroom options. Distributed in 8 rows, 6 of them have a basement for parking and stora…
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Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
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Residential quarter Tresora Villa B
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,68M
An exclusive residential development in La Quinta, a gated community with 24-hour security. Perfectly situated between the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, it offers exceptional panoramic views. The abundance of natural green spaces in the surrounding area provides a sense of peac…
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Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
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Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,49M
Elegance and exclusivity on the Costa del Sol. Discover this wonderful new luxury project, a prestigious complex of 14 detached villas located in an exceptional setting in Estepona, Malaga. Frontline golf of the prestigious Azata Golf Club, with stunning sea views. The project offers exc…
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Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Residential quarter Villa Brisa
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Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,72M
Modern 4-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella. Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona. Spread across…
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Residential quarter Lantana Residencial Boutique
Residential quarter Lantana Residencial Boutique
Residential quarter Lantana Residencial Boutique
Residential quarter Lantana Residencial Boutique
Residential quarter Lantana Residencial Boutique
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Residential quarter Lantana Residencial Boutique
Mijas, Spain
from
$256,557
Discover a new concept of urban living, where sophisticated design meets modern comfort. Each home has been carefully designed to offer a unique, intimate atmosphere with personality. 58 boutique apartments with high-end finishes, functional layouts, and impeccable attention to detail—space…
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Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
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Residential quarter Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,66M
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcánta…
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Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
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Residential quarter Villa Zen
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Step into a world of unparalleled luxury in this stunning newly built villa located in the exclusive Las Brisas area of ​​Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This exquisite property is a jewel of the Costa del Sol, offering a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and Mediterranean charm. Situated …
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Residential quarter Villa Satori
Residential quarter Villa Satori
Residential quarter Villa Satori
Residential quarter Villa Satori
Residential quarter Villa Satori
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Residential quarter Villa Satori
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,94M
Discover the epitome of refined living, an extraordinary newly built residence located in the prestigious enclave of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. Just a stone's throw from the exclusive golf club of the world-famous Puerto Banús marina, this generous plot of over 1014.36 square metres, with a …
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Residential quarter Evoque
Residential quarter Evoque
Residential quarter Evoque
Residential quarter Evoque
Residential quarter Evoque
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Residential quarter Evoque
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$510,805
An extraordinary residential project in the modern area of ​​Higuerón, designed to offer a unique experience thanks to its comprehensive selection of first-class amenities. Perched on a gentle hill in El Higuerón, a residential development designed for those seeking more than just a home: a…
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Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$714,725
The year of construction 2028
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva
Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva
Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva
Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva
Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva
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Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva
Estepona, Spain
from
$2,27M
Luxury villa project with building license in place and stunning sea views - only 500 m from the beach Imagine waking up to panoramic sea views in your own luxury villa, just a short walk from the beach. Nestled in a prestigious area, this exclusive villa project offers the perfect blend of…
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Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
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Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,68M
This villa is a stunning modern home located within the prestigious La Cala Golf community in Mijas. Ideally situated in the heart of the resort, this luxurious villa is within easy reach of all the amenities of La Cala Golf, as well as the charming village of La Cala de Mijas and its renow…
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Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
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Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Manilva, Spain
from
$364,048
In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters: nature, sea and your loved ones, thanks to the tranquility of living away from an electric, fast and routine life. It is located on the border between the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga, a privileged place…
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Residential quarter Villa Ana
Residential quarter Villa Ana
Residential quarter Villa Ana
Residential quarter Villa Ana
Residential quarter Villa Ana
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Residential quarter Villa Ana
Artola, Spain
from
$3,98M
Contemporary villa on 3 levels in Artola, Cabopino. Privileged location with views to the coast and nature. 5 en-suite bedrooms and 2 separate toilets on two levels. The first level has space for a gymnasium, cinema room and laundry room, plus a parking area for 2/3 cars. High ceilings an…
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Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
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Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$468,257
The development belongs to a master plan that contemplates the development of several residential complexes, parks and a new commercial area. And, if that were not enough, just a few minutes walk away is the ambitious Great Park of the Costa del Sol, a 350,000 m2 park where leisure and sport…
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Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
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Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Casares, Spain
from
$265,072
The year of construction 2025
Located in a unique enclave at the foot of the majestic Alhambra, this exclusive boutique development of just 14 floors redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the heart of Granada. Each of its floors has been designed to offer an unparalleled experience, where modernity blends harmo…
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Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
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Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Casares, Spain
from
$5,69M
Nestled in the exclusive Finca Cortesin Resort, this magnificent villa showcases captivating architecture that offers a contemporary twist on golfside living. As you arrive, a private driveway welcomes you, providing convenient covered parking spaces for two cars. Spread across two floors,…
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Residential quarter MOON 64
Residential quarter MOON 64
Residential quarter MOON 64
Residential quarter MOON 64
Residential quarter MOON 64
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Residential quarter MOON 64
Manilva, Spain
from
$434,355
The year of construction 2028
In the heart of Los Hidalgos, Manilva, Málaga, the new MOON 64 development is presented, a unique opportunity for those seeking quality of life and comfort on the Costa del Sol. This residential complex offers a selection of ground floor apartments, middle floor apartments, and penthouses, e…
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Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
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Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,25M
Discover unparalleled luxury with this project, an exclusive villa development in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This innovative concept combines the ownership of a private residence with the enjoyment of high-end, premium hotel services. Located in a prime area of Marbella on the Costa del So…
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Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
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Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$468,712
We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle…
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Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
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Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$583,614
Discover an exclusive boutique residential development in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. A unique project that combines contemporary design, architectural elegance, and a privileged location just minutes from the sea, created for those seeking an exceptional liv…
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Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
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Residential quarter Brisas 12
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,77M
This luxurious property, designed by a renowned architectural firm and developed by Nordic Group, exemplifies modern Scandinavian elegance combined with supreme comfort. With an impressive 648 square meters spread over three floors, this villa offers abundant natural light and stunning view…
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Residential quarter Villa Gala Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Gala Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Gala Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Gala Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Gala Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$2,95M
Located in the heart of La Resina Golf, one of Estepona’s most promising and sophisticated residential areas, the villa is set within a privileged natural environment where tranquillity, privacy and quality of life become the defining elements. Surrounded by prestigious golf courses and pro…
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Residential quarter Capri Fase 3
Residential quarter Capri Fase 3
Residential quarter Capri Fase 3
Residential quarter Capri Fase 3
Residential quarter Capri Fase 3
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Residential quarter Capri Fase 3
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$510,805
Exclusive apartment complex with Mediterranean essence located in the resin golf just 10 minutes from San Pedro de Alcantara, and 15 minutes from Puerto Banus. Surrounded by mountainous environment and 10 minutes from the beach. It guarantees maximum privacy and optimizes the use of sunligh…
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Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
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Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,35M
Nestled on the hillside and facing gentle southwest views, terraces and porches surround this villa, framing the garden and a pool designed as a tranquil reflecting pool. The ground floor features a spacious living-dining room with an open kitchen, a service kitchen, a pantry, a laundry roo…
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Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$776,942
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
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Residential quarter Mosher Collection
Residential quarter Mosher Collection
Residential quarter Mosher Collection
Residential quarter Mosher Collection
Residential quarter Mosher Collection
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Residential quarter Mosher Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$995,444
Discover an exclusive new residential development comprising 44 elegant two- and three-bedroom homes, set in one of the most privileged areas of Benalmádena. Surrounded by nature and boasting spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea, this development has been designed to offer a sophi…
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Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
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Residential quarter BREEZE
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$750,505
The year of construction 2026
Breeze is a spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses, of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perfect location, for you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. It is currently under construction, progressing with the same care and detail that define each of its corners. Delivery is sc…
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Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Residential quarter Villa Evania Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$4,54M
Located in the heart of La Panera, one of Estepona’s most promising and sophisticated residential areas, the villa is set in a privileged natural setting where tranquility, privacy, and quality of life are its defining features. Surrounded by prestigious golf courses and expansive protected…
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Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Estepona, Spain
from
$523,319
An exclusive project consisting of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, designed to offer you maximum comfort and well-being. Located in a privileged setting, this development is the perfect place to find the happiness and relaxation you deserve. The development boasts excellent facilities, suc…
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Residential quarter Blue Wave
Residential quarter Blue Wave
Residential quarter Blue Wave
Residential quarter Blue Wave
Residential quarter Blue Wave
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Residential quarter Blue Wave
Manilva, Spain
from
$466,436
Promotion of exclusive homes with spacious terraces that rise on the hill, making you feel like the world is at your feet. A residential complex located in Manilva, by the Mediterranean Sea, with a warm climate and a delightful gastronomy. You will find 784 km of Mediterranean coastline, 11…
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Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
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Residential quarter Solenne
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,19M
A boutique complex located in the heart of the Costa del Sol's Golden Triangle, where the landscape unfolds in stunning layers, with rolling green hills and the deep blue Mediterranean stretching to the horizon. The commitment to an elevated lifestyle is evident in every detail of its caref…
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Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Show all Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Residential quarter CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$853,237
An exclusive boutique complex of 28 apartments in the highly sought-after area of Torremuelle, Benalmádena. Each residence has been carefully designed to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that will elevate the level of services
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$535,833
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views. The development boasts a magnificent m…
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Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$528,495
The year of construction 2029
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
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Residential quarter Dunique Marbella
Residential quarter Dunique Marbella
Residential quarter Dunique Marbella
Residential quarter Dunique Marbella
Residential quarter Dunique Marbella
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Residential quarter Dunique Marbella
Ricmar, Spain
from
$5,92M
New and distinctive and unrivalled project beyond any other new development on Marbella’s coastline. A first-class residential project located beachfront on one of the last available plots facing the wonderful beaches in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations. It offers 96 spacious ap…
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Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
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Residential quarter Absolute Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$732,647
Located on the Costa del Sol, this boutique complex of 24 homes overlooks the Mediterranean and offers a wonderful spectacle of light and tranquility. Live the lifestyle you deserve in this dreamlike enclave and get ready for a great experience! Known for its beaches, lush vegetation an…
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Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Show all Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 1
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,50M
New project located in Benahavis district, it represents a significant elevation in the concept, quality and lifestyle hitherto known. The spacious ground floor apartments offer private gardens and swimming pools. The open and bright first floor properties feature generous terraces with st…
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Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Show all Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Benahavis, Spain
from
$12,40M
Located on a 3,453 m² plot with over 1,789 m² of built-up area. Distributed over three levels, the architecture blends seamlessly with the forest through large windows. The interior volumes flow seamlessly into the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, extending outside to the terrac…
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Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
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Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Artola, Spain
from
$4,43M
New Villa project located in Marbella. This property will be built on 3 floors with panoramic lift consisting of an entrance hall, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, and a garden with swimming pool, some trees and shrubs and a swimming pool. On the first floor, we have the guest toilet, a…
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Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
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Residential quarter SALVIA I
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,48M
The year of construction 2026
Imagine waking up every morning in a paradise of comfort and convenience, where all your daily needs are at your fingertips. We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. At SALV…
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Residential quarter Organic Higueron
Residential quarter Organic Higueron
Residential quarter Organic Higueron
Residential quarter Organic Higueron
Residential quarter Organic Higueron
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Residential quarter Organic Higueron
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,23M
An exclusive development of 25 contemporary-style homes where architecture, sustainability, and well-being come together to create a unique lifestyle on the Costa del Sol. Each home has been designed to offer maximum comfort, with spacious layouts, large windows, and a careful orientation t…
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Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
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Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$847,549
New project of 140 exclusive apartments and penthouses, all sitting in lush tropical gardens within a gated community. The project also includes a dedicated clubhouse and spa, with the services of a concierge available for residents. The project offers a collection of properties including t…
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Residential quarter Azure
Residential quarter Azure
Residential quarter Azure
Residential quarter Azure
Residential quarter Azure
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Residential quarter Azure
Estepona, Spain
from
$631,396
An exclusive development of 84 luxury homes with spacious interiors, large terraces, spectacular views, communal areas, swimming pool and club area. A few meters from the beach and surrounded by natural areas. Is in a privileged location, very close to stores and restaurants and five minut…
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Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,49M
Gracefully poised along the foothills in Monte Mayor, this villa is a sculptural marvel and an extension of its natural surroundings. Its gentle curves frame sweeping views across the lush valley, pine-covered foothills, and the shimmering Mediterranean beyond. Thoughtfully designed to dis…
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Residential quarter Haiku Residences
Residential quarter Haiku Residences
Residential quarter Haiku Residences
Residential quarter Haiku Residences
Residential quarter Haiku Residences
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Residential quarter Haiku Residences
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,09M
A unique project in the exclusive area of ​​Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile. This privileged enclave, known for its tranquility, natural beauty, and access to first-class services, has become one of the most coveted destinations on the Costa del Sol. The development offers a wide …
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Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$563,906
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
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Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Show all Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 1
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$477,813
The exclusive residential complex invites modern living infused with traditional Andalusian charm, all within a community designed for those who value quality and natural beauty. At Finca Doña María, every day is an opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol. The duplex penthouses a…
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Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
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Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$733,784
A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its exterior façade and in its interiors. It has multi-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, and 2 semi-detached single-family homes, where you can enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of your own home, wi…
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Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
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Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,96M
Seven exclusive homes that are not only visually stunning but also highly functional and sustainable, offering a perfect blend of elegance, quality, and eco-conscious design. Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the serenity of a private enclave in La Capellania and the convenience …
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Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Show all Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,14M
Nestled amidst Benalmadena´s vibrant centre and situated adjacent to its picturesque port, Marina Golden Bay offers the perfect blend of city living and seaside luxury. A distinctive project that will house 33 one-, two- and three-bedroom where elegance meets the horizon
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Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$522,788
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
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Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Show all Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,60M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa in a Tranquil Living Space in Mijas with Mountain Views The chic villa is located in Mijas, Málaga in the Costa del Sol region of Spain. The area offers a wonderful climate, beautiful sandy beaches, exclusive natural beauties, well-developed road structures, sports facilities …
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Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
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Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,31M
Nestled within the illustrious enclave of Nueva Andalucia, the residential complex provides residents a luxurious escape that embodies the true essence of luxury living. With its privileged location in Nueva Andalucia, residents are granted convenient access to a plethora of nearby amenities…
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Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Residential quarter La Roca 2
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Residential quarter La Roca 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,98M
New Luxury Development on the Costa del Sol! This development features an exclusive contemporary villa located in Santangelo Norte, Benalmádena. Designed to maximize natural light, privacy, and views of the Mediterranean, this 427 m² property, built on a 576 m² lot, offers an unparalleled…
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Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
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Residential quarter The Hills 14
Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,75M
This is a majestic contemporary villa located in the exclusive gated community with 24-hour security access in El Herrojo Alto, Marbella. The layout includes 3 floors with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 2 of the bedrooms with private access. It features an open-concept living area and spacious…
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Residential quarter Ocean 11
Residential quarter Ocean 11
Residential quarter Ocean 11
Residential quarter Ocean 11
Residential quarter Ocean 11
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Residential quarter Ocean 11
Bel Air, Spain
from
$2,90M
Explore our exclusive villa complex in Belair, Marbella. Offering four distinct types of residences — which vary in size, layout, and number of bedrooms (4 and 5 bedrooms). Each villa is carefully designed to provide maximum privacy, comfort, and security, ensuring a superb living experience…
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Residential quarter Elysea Suites
Residential quarter Elysea Suites
Residential quarter Elysea Suites
Residential quarter Elysea Suites
Residential quarter Elysea Suites
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Residential quarter Elysea Suites
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,20M
A boutique complex of 22, 2 and 3-bedroom flats situated in an elevated position in Mijas Costa. The project will captivate you with its exquisite views of the Mediterranean Sea and its outstanding communal areas, so if you are one of those who appreciate the small pleasures of outdoor livin…
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Residential quarter Savia Fase I
Residential quarter Savia Fase I
Residential quarter Savia Fase I
Residential quarter Savia Fase I
Residential quarter Savia Fase I
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Residential quarter Savia Fase I
Mijas, Spain
from
$551,760
New launch in Mijas! Townhouses of new construction in Mijas, Malaga Magnificent residential of townhouses of 3 and 4 bedrooms with gardens and equipped kitchens. With magnificent community services and excellent individual services, it is undoubtedly the best option for those who wish to …
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Residential quarter Villa Carolina
Residential quarter Villa Carolina
Residential quarter Villa Carolina
Residential quarter Villa Carolina
Residential quarter Villa Carolina
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Residential quarter Villa Carolina
Bel Air, Spain
from
$3,30M
Exclusive villa under construction on Estepona's New Golden Mile. Modern design, prime location, and all the amenities, just steps from the sea. Elegance and comfort on Estepona's New Golden Mile In a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, just 8 minutes from the center of Estepona and 10…
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Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
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Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$620,019
This new apartment complex offers the space to be yourself, focus on what matters, and reconnect with an effortless lifestyle. This boutique collection of homes overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Torreblanca del Sol is designed for those who value tranquility, refined design, and soul-soo…
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Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
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Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$546,072
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between F…
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Residential quarter Bali Villas
Residential quarter Bali Villas
Residential quarter Bali Villas
Residential quarter Bali Villas
Residential quarter Bali Villas
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Residential quarter Bali Villas
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,12M
The year of construction 2025
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with some of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. BALI VILLAS is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance services and concierge in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It features 19 villas that offer high liv…
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Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$716,631
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
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Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,04M
The year of construction 2028
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
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Residential quarter Core Higueron
Residential quarter Core Higueron
Residential quarter Core Higueron
Residential quarter Core Higueron
Residential quarter Core Higueron
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Residential quarter Core Higueron
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,31M
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can…
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Residential quarter Electus
Residential quarter Electus
Residential quarter Electus
Residential quarter Electus
Residential quarter Electus
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Residential quarter Electus
Mijas, Spain
from
$412,398
An exclusive development of only 18 properties and 4 commercial premises in Las Lagunas, the most sought after area of Mijas. Its excellent location allows you to walk to shopping centres, the beach and the Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol, with easy access by motorway. The south facing pro…
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Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
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Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Mijas, Spain
from
$612,852
New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exclusive Garden Apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses with jacuzzi and panoramic terraces. They boast of the most coveted orientation in the Costa del Sol (southwest) and of a privileged location …
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Residential quarter Unika I
Residential quarter Unika I
Residential quarter Unika I
Residential quarter Unika I
Residential quarter Unika I
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Residential quarter Unika I
Estepona, Spain
from
$613,193
New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona and the mountains of Marbella, very close to the sea and very well connected. A project of smooth and elegant lines designed by the prestigious architecture studio T10. It has exclusive communal fac…
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Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Show all Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,16M
We proudly present the newest addition to our exclusive collection. This south-facing villa offers breathtaking panoramic views and combines cutting-edge technology with contemporary design, maximizing sunlight, privacy, and vistas. The villa welcomes you with a majestic entrance hall featu…
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Residential quarter Sunhill
Residential quarter Sunhill
Residential quarter Sunhill
Residential quarter Sunhill
Residential quarter Sunhill
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Residential quarter Sunhill
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$373,149
This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a furnished and equipped American kitchen, and all of them designed to improve your quality of life thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality and quality of the con…
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Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$809,425
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
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Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Show all Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Benahavis, Spain
from
$12,86M
Situated in the exclusive gated enclave of El Madroñal, it is synonymous with sophistication. Set on a spacious plot in Benahavís, this extraordinary home offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline and surrounding mountains. The villa is framed by landscaped gardens, where an in…
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Residential quarter Óleo
Residential quarter Óleo
Residential quarter Óleo
Residential quarter Óleo
Residential quarter Óleo
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Residential quarter Óleo
Fuengirola, Spain
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$824,796
This development of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes represents a perfect harmony between contemporary design and Mediterranean serenity. An exclusive residential project comprising 42 homes located in Carvajal, one of the quietest and most sought-after areas of Fuengirola, where natural light, s…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter 4our Villas
Residential quarter 4our Villas
Residential quarter 4our Villas
Residential quarter 4our Villas
Residential quarter 4our Villas
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Residential quarter 4our Villas
Marbella, Spain
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$5,57M
New residential complex of 4 isolated single-family homes, with a private pool, located on the Golden Mile, with direct access to the Marbella ring road, this enclave is located just 900 meters from the beach and nearby services. The project is available for sale, it comes fully furnished w…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
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Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Casares, Spain
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$2,04M
We present exclusive, energy-efficient, sustainably designed detached villas in a prime location next to the prestigious Casares golf course. Their contemporary designs combine elegance, functionality, and comfort with the highest quality materials and finishes. These modern, single-story p…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
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Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Mijas, Spain
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$1,06M
Located on a gentle slope overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, our spacious, resort-style luxury apartment complex represents a unique opportunity. Although just a short distance from the wide, silver beaches of the renowned resort of La Cala de Mijas, the community atmosphere and wide range …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
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Residential quarter Veridian II
Fuengirola, Spain
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$1,11M
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy ef…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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$2,47M
MODERN LIVING BY THE MEDITERRANEAN. An exclusive residential project comprising 11 luxury villas, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and elegance in a privileged setting. Each villa has 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, and carefully distributed space…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Artemisa
Residential quarter Artemisa
Residential quarter Artemisa
Residential quarter Artemisa
Residential quarter Artemisa
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Residential quarter Artemisa
Fuengirola, Spain
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$419,793
New residential development located in the peaceful and well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, just 900 metres from the sea, 20 minutes by car from Málaga city centre and only 10 minutes from the airport. Enjoy a Mediterranean lifestyle with all essential services within easy re…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Unika Collection
Residential quarter Unika Collection
Residential quarter Unika Collection
Residential quarter Unika Collection
Residential quarter Unika Collection
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Residential quarter Unika Collection
Estepona, Spain
from
$721,270
An exclusive project that combines the best of both worlds: the serenity of the mountains and proximity to the sea. We know that the home you are looking for is just like you: it has your personality, your unique way of seeing life, and a touch of singularity that makes it a space just for …
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Muse
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The Costa del Sol is among the top five regions in Spain with the highest volume of real estate transactions. According to the Registradores de España, over 36,000 real estate purchase and sale agreements were concluded in the province of Málaga in 2024 alone, more than 30% of which were foreign. The average price per square meter has increased over the past three years from €2,350 to €2,950, confirming the coast's steady demand and investment appeal.

The Peculiarities of Purchasing New Buildings on the Costa del Sol

If you buy a house on the Costa del Sol under construction or already completed, it comes with a developer warranty. For the first 10 years, the seller is obligated to resolve any issues related to load-bearing structures free of charge, and for an additional 3 years, the seller guarantees the integrity of any elements affecting hygiene. Finishing work is only warranted for one year.

Other benefits:

  • Advance payment protection. The developer is obligated to guarantee the safety of buyers' funds through a bank loan or insurance, and in the event of a delay in meeting the deadline, a refund can be made through the guarantor.
  • Standard payment schedule. Large developers typically charge 1% of the total price for property reservation and another 9% upon signing the contract. Ten percent is typically paid in equal installments throughout the project, with the remaining 80% due upon key handover.
  • Foreigners and statuses. Foreigners can purchase real estate without restrictions. To do so, they can take out a bank mortgage, which covers 60–70% of the project cost.

New Build Prices in the Costa del Sol

New homes in the Costa del Sol are typically more expensive than existing properties and are located further from the sea. Therefore, renovated existing properties briefly dominated the local real estate market, but with the increase in new projects, their share now accounts for approximately 15% of all transactions.

Section of the main areas of the Costa del Sol:

District (ES) Prices, €/m²
Nagüelles / Golden Mile 6455
Nueva Andalucía 5746
Las Chapas – El Rosario 5399
Rio Real – Los Monteros 4972
Elviria – Cabopino 4439
Marbella Pueblo (center) 4595
San Pedro de Alcántara 4386

The Best Areas to Buy Real Estate under Construction on the Costa del Sol

Marbella's Golden Mile is one of the most iconic areas. It's home to the Costa del Sol's premium residential complexes near Puente Romano/Marbella Club. However, due to high prices, the local real estate market is high, but extremely liquid.

Other popular areas:

  • Nueva Andalucia (Marbella). "Golf Valley" with gated communities. Suitable for buying a house in the Costa del Sol off-plan for rent and for permanent residence.
  • San Pedro de Alcántara. Family-friendly amenities, schools and a promenade; prices are lower than on the Golden Mile.
  • Estepona. A wide selection of business-class properties and a modern embankment.
  • Benalmadena / Mijas (La Cala, Higueron). Good transport accessibility and new housing stock with underground parking/storage facilities.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Real Estate in the Costa del Sol from the Developer

Why is it profitable to buy a home in new residential complexes on the Costa del Sol?

Completed and under-construction properties on the Costa del Sol are protected by legal guarantees for 1, 3, or 10 years under the LoE, and deposits are secured by a bank guarantee/insurance. In terms of comfort, you get relatively affordable seaside accommodation in a region where temperatures never drop below 16°C

Is it possible to buy a new home remotely?

New property on the Costa del Sol can be purchased remotely by arranging a power of attorney for another person at a Spanish notary or consulate. Agency specialists most often act as such an intermediary.

Can foreigners buy property in new developments on the Costa del Sol?

There are no restrictions on purchasing property on the Costa del Sol directly from a developer. Foreign citizens only need to obtain an NIE. When purchasing through an agency, their specialists will assist with obtaining the necessary documents.

What is the minimum price per m² for a new building on the Costa del Sol?

There's no single "minimum" price for a region, as it depends on the municipality, property location, and class. However, if we use the average supply indices in the regions as a guide, the price range is €3,400–€5,260 per square meter.

What are the most popular areas for buying apartments and houses in new residential complexes?

New residential developments on the Costa del Sol are divided into distinct price segments. Premium developments include Milla de Oro and Nueva Andalucía (Marbella); and comfort/business developments include Estepona (New Golden Mile), San Pedro, and Benalmádena/Mijas.

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