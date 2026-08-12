The Costa del Sol is among the top five regions in Spain with the highest volume of real estate transactions. According to the Registradores de España, over 36,000 real estate purchase and sale agreements were concluded in the province of Málaga in 2024 alone, more than 30% of which were foreign. The average price per square meter has increased over the past three years from €2,350 to €2,950, confirming the coast's steady demand and investment appeal.
The Peculiarities of Purchasing New Buildings on the Costa del Sol
If you buy a house on the Costa del Sol under construction or already completed, it comes with a developer warranty. For the first 10 years, the seller is obligated to resolve any issues related to load-bearing structures free of charge, and for an additional 3 years, the seller guarantees the integrity of any elements affecting hygiene. Finishing work is only warranted for one year.
Other benefits:
- Advance payment protection. The developer is obligated to guarantee the safety of buyers' funds through a bank loan or insurance, and in the event of a delay in meeting the deadline, a refund can be made through the guarantor.
- Standard payment schedule. Large developers typically charge 1% of the total price for property reservation and another 9% upon signing the contract. Ten percent is typically paid in equal installments throughout the project, with the remaining 80% due upon key handover.
- Foreigners and statuses. Foreigners can purchase real estate without restrictions. To do so, they can take out a bank mortgage, which covers 60–70% of the project cost.
New Build Prices in the Costa del Sol
New homes in the Costa del Sol are typically more expensive than existing properties and are located further from the sea. Therefore, renovated existing properties briefly dominated the local real estate market, but with the increase in new projects, their share now accounts for approximately 15% of all transactions.
Section of the main areas of the Costa del Sol:
|District (ES)
|Prices, €/m²
|Nagüelles / Golden Mile
|6455
|Nueva Andalucía
|5746
|Las Chapas – El Rosario
|5399
|Rio Real – Los Monteros
|4972
|Elviria – Cabopino
|4439
|Marbella Pueblo (center)
|4595
|San Pedro de Alcántara
|4386
The Best Areas to Buy Real Estate under Construction on the Costa del Sol
Marbella's Golden Mile is one of the most iconic areas. It's home to the Costa del Sol's premium residential complexes near Puente Romano/Marbella Club. However, due to high prices, the local real estate market is high, but extremely liquid.
Other popular areas:
- Nueva Andalucia (Marbella). "Golf Valley" with gated communities. Suitable for buying a house in the Costa del Sol off-plan for rent and for permanent residence.
- San Pedro de Alcántara. Family-friendly amenities, schools and a promenade; prices are lower than on the Golden Mile.
- Estepona. A wide selection of business-class properties and a modern embankment.
- Benalmadena / Mijas (La Cala, Higueron). Good transport accessibility and new housing stock with underground parking/storage facilities.
Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Real Estate in the Costa del Sol from the Developer
Why is it profitable to buy a home in new residential complexes on the Costa del Sol?
Completed and under-construction properties on the Costa del Sol are protected by legal guarantees for 1, 3, or 10 years under the LoE, and deposits are secured by a bank guarantee/insurance. In terms of comfort, you get relatively affordable seaside accommodation in a region where temperatures never drop below 16°C
Is it possible to buy a new home remotely?
New property on the Costa del Sol can be purchased remotely by arranging a power of attorney for another person at a Spanish notary or consulate. Agency specialists most often act as such an intermediary.
Can foreigners buy property in new developments on the Costa del Sol?
There are no restrictions on purchasing property on the Costa del Sol directly from a developer. Foreign citizens only need to obtain an NIE. When purchasing through an agency, their specialists will assist with obtaining the necessary documents.
What is the minimum price per m² for a new building on the Costa del Sol?
There's no single "minimum" price for a region, as it depends on the municipality, property location, and class. However, if we use the average supply indices in the regions as a guide, the price range is €3,400–€5,260 per square meter.
What are the most popular areas for buying apartments and houses in new residential complexes?
New residential developments on the Costa del Sol are divided into distinct price segments. Premium developments include Milla de Oro and Nueva Andalucía (Marbella); and comfort/business developments include Estepona (New Golden Mile), San Pedro, and Benalmádena/Mijas.