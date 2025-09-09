Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces

Lamborghini Inspired Detached Villas in Benahavis, Costa del Sol

The villas are located in a prestigious area in the Costa del Sol region, Málaga, Benahavis. Benahavis is one of the most prestigious living spaces in Spain, leaving aside the whole Costa del Sol region. Benahavis offers a wonderfully mild climate along with sandy beaches and impressive natural beauties. The area offers a rich selection of social amenities and sports facilities including various world-quality golf courses. Benahavis also offers easy intercity traveling with a well-developed road structure. Puerto Banus and Marbella are located within easy reach of Benahavis.

The villas offer a unique design inspired by a Lamborghini project. Both the interiors and exteriors of the villas offer a roomy and elegant design. The developer of the project put extra focus on the spaciousness and practicality of the villas. The investors who want villas to buy in Benahavis will love this project!

There are 53 detached villas inside the luxe residential complex. Each of the villas covers over 1.000 m² plots of land. The hillside location of the complex award the lucky residents with wonderful views. The residential complex offers a 24/7 security service, an infinity pool, and landscaped gardens.

The villas are equipped with double-glazed windows, cooling and heating systems, built-in kitchens, SPA, a sauna, a steam bath, a Home Theatre, and a multi-use room. You can optionally use the multi-use room as a gym.

AGP-00783