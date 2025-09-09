  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces

Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces

Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,95M
;
30
Leave a request
ID: 27915
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Lamborghini Inspired Detached Villas in Benahavis, Costa del Sol

The villas are located in a prestigious area in the Costa del Sol region, Málaga, Benahavis. Benahavis is one of the most prestigious living spaces in Spain, leaving aside the whole Costa del Sol region. Benahavis offers a wonderfully mild climate along with sandy beaches and impressive natural beauties. The area offers a rich selection of social amenities and sports facilities including various world-quality golf courses. Benahavis also offers easy intercity traveling with a well-developed road structure. Puerto Banus and Marbella are located within easy reach of Benahavis.

The villas offer a unique design inspired by a Lamborghini project. Both the interiors and exteriors of the villas offer a roomy and elegant design. The developer of the project put extra focus on the spaciousness and practicality of the villas. The investors who want villas to buy in Benahavis will love this project!

There are 53 detached villas inside the luxe residential complex. Each of the villas covers over 1.000 m² plots of land. The hillside location of the complex award the lucky residents with wonderful views. The residential complex offers a 24/7 security service, an infinity pool, and landscaped gardens.

The villas are equipped with double-glazed windows, cooling and heating systems, built-in kitchens, SPA, a sauna, a steam bath, a Home Theatre, and a multi-use room. You can optionally use the multi-use room as a gym.


AGP-00783

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,85M
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Finestrat, Spain
from
$1,35M
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$573,310
Villa
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,44M
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Benahavis, Spain
from
$9,54M
You are viewing
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Show all Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Benahavis, Spain
from
$6,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Valuable property spread over 4 levels on the hillside, offering breathtaking views from every room, particularly from the panoramic view up on the terrace. With 5 bedrooms and lots of common space, the spaces, characterized by a cellar, a multipurpose room. The pool area is an area not to b…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Show all Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,85M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Chic Villa with Sea View in a Prestigious Location in Benalmadena The villa lies in a coastal area in Benalmadena. Benaldamena is an ideal living space located in Costa del Sol in the southern parts of the Andalusia Region. The villa on a highland offers precious views to its new residents. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Show all Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$573,310
The year of construction 2017
Spacious Villa with Pool, Basement, and Solarium in Villamartin Villamartin, a neighbourhood in Alicante located on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after area known for its golf courses, Mediterranean beaches, and relaxed lifestyle. The area offers a blend of tranquil residential stre…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications