Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona

Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, and a wide choice of restaurants and leisure options, the town combines Andalusian authenticity with a modern lifestyle.

From apartments for sale in Estepona, Malaga, the beach is only 1.2 kilometres away, while Puerto Banús can be reached in about 18 kilometres and Marbella in 28 kilometres. The international airport of Málaga is around 83 kilometres, offering convenient connections to major European cities.

The development stands out for its elegant communal spaces designed in a resort style. Landscaped gardens surround the residential buildings, creating a calm atmosphere. A panoramic rooftop swimming pool provides spectacular sea views, while residents can also enjoy spa and wellness facilities, a gym, underground parking, storage rooms and other practical comforts.

Inside, the homes have been designed with a contemporary style that balances comfort and functionality. Open-plan layouts connect living rooms and kitchens with large windows that fill the interiors with natural light. Spacious terraces extend the living space outdoors, offering both sea and mountain views. High-quality finishes and a thoughtful distribution of rooms ensure that every apartment provides an inviting and relaxing atmosphere throughout the year.

AGP-01009