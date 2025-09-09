  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Apartment in a new building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas

Apartment in a new building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas

Mijas, Spain
from
$736,945
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 27652
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol

Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes and rolling fairways, it offers a peaceful yet upscale environment just minutes from the beaches of Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas. With easy access to shops, restaurants, and international schools, Mijas Golf combines the tranquility of golf-side living with the convenience of nearby coastal towns, making it a favorite among both residents and holidaymakers.

Positioned directly on the frontline of the prestigious La Cala Golf course—featuring three 18-hole championship courses—this modern enclave embodies contemporary Mediterranean style. The 48 apartments are designed with generous open spaces and inviting communal amenities, delivering the comfort and elegance of a true home on the Costa del Sol. Located just 7 km away, the beautiful beach of La Cala de Mijas beckons with its golden sands, vibrant atmosphere, and excellent dining options. Whether you're drawn to sports, leisure, or cultural experiences, everything is close at hand. Approximately 35 km from the development, Málaga Airport ensures easy access for both local and international travel. La Cala de Mijas itself remains one of the Costa del Sol’s most desirable destinations, offering a relaxed lifestyle, rich cultural heritage, and a full range of premium amenities, making it an ideal place to call home.

Mijas apartments for sale are in a well-designed complex. Here, residents can fully embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle—relax, enjoy the scenic surroundings, and live each day immersed in natural beauty. Crafted with the finest materials and finishes, each residence exudes a modern, sophisticated ambiance. A defining feature is the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, where luxurious interiors open up to expansive terraces, offering year-round enjoyment of the mild climate and breathtaking views. The development consists of four east-facing buildings, housing a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments. Daily wellness and leisure are effortless here. A well-equipped gym with inspiring views supports a healthy lifestyle, designed for both indoor and outdoor workouts. After a session, residents can unwind in the spa, complete with a sauna and hydromassage area, or relax in the social gastrobar. For those working remotely or needing a professional space, a business center is also available—all within the comfort of the development. There are two distinct swimming pools: an elegant infinity pool bordered by lush greenery and a solarium with sea views, and a beach-style pool surrounded by nature, perfect for relaxing in the sun. Set within Europe’s largest golf resort, La Cala Golf, this extraordinary setting includes three championship courses, a renowned golf academy, and spectacular views in every direction. Beyond the green, the area offers tennis and padel courts, nature trails, parks, and access to the Mediterranean Sea.

Terraces face out toward the golf course, mountains, and sea—inviting residents to live in harmony with the landscape. Wake up each day to an inspiring vista: the manicured fairways at your feet, mountains on the horizon, and the shimmering sea in the distance. With its prime positioning right at the edge of the golf course, every building delivers an exceptional panoramic experience. Choose the residence that suits your lifestyle and enjoy life surrounded by nature at its finest. Designed with versatility in mind, these homes suit families, couples, or individuals seeking a second home or a stylish space to live and work. Interiors feature open-plan layouts, top-quality materials, and kitchens seamlessly connected to bright living areas. Large, double-glazed windows open onto expansive terraces, creating a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces with matching flooring throughout. Comfort meets elegance with features like underfloor heating and thoughtful details in every corner. From every terrace, the views are remarkable—green fairways, vibrant landscapes, and the serene blues of the sky and sea. Select penthouses and ground-floor units offer the option of a private pool, while outdoor kitchens are available to fully embrace the Costa del Sol's enviable climate. The residences feature spacious bedrooms, refined bathrooms, and adaptable living areas, all crafted with contemporary elegance in mind. Bedrooms serve as peaceful retreats, flooded with natural light and generous in size. For both comfort and sustainability, homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind—complete with pre-installed home automation systems, air conditioning, underfloor heating, and thermally insulated windows.


AGP-00991

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$250,597
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$417,916
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$363,764
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$409,675
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$414,384
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$736,945
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$349,637
The year of construction 2025
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada Located in the sought-after town of Ciudad Quesada, these flats offer a blend of tranquility and accessibility. The area is known for its vibrant community, scenic surroundings, and year-round amenities. Flats for sale in Rojal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$286,066
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$847,604
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications