Apartment in a new building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga

Perfect Apartments and Penthouses with Great Communal Amenities in Benalmádena

Torremuelle is a picturesque coastal area located in Benalmádena, on Spain's Costa del Sol. Known for its stunning sea views, peaceful residential atmosphere, and proximity to both beaches and natural parks, it offers a blend of relaxation and convenience. The area features a mix of modern villas, traditional Andalusian homes, and charming local amenities, all nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the scenic hills of Benalmádena. Torremuelle is also well-connected by train, making it an ideal spot for both locals and visitors seeking tranquility with easy access to nearby towns.

This marvelous complex is located in the heart of Torremuelle, a neighborhood very close to everything. The beach is perfectly situated within walking distance, only 400 meters away. For golf lovers, the Torrequebrada Golf course is about 5 km away. The beautiful Puerto Marina is 6 km away. Málaga International Airport is only 16 km away, and the well-known Marbella is 52 km away.

This exclusive residential community boasts exceptional amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, social and coworking lounge, along with private parking and storage rooms. It is distinguished by its modern, elegant design and the use of premium-quality materials. Each home is thoughtfully crafted to meet the expectations of the most discerning residents. Set on gently sloping terrain, all residences face the coast, offering stunning, unobstructed sea views and direct beach access through a beautifully landscaped public park just steps away.

Experience modern living in harmony with Mediterranean beauty in this exclusive residential development offering apartments for sale in Benalmadena Malaga. Set next to a public park, each home enjoys sea and nature views with easy access to major roads and a nearby train station. South-facing apartments are bright and spacious, with private terraces and stunning views. Residents benefit from indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, coworking areas, green spaces, and private parking with storage. With top-tier amenities and secure living, it's the ideal place to enjoy coastal life.

AGP-00971