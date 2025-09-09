Apartment in a new building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas

Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas

This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beaches, golf courses, and key Costa del Sol destinations. It offers a scenic beauty and a mild Mediterranean climate for an exceptional quality of life. Mijas offers a unique lifestyle that caters to a broad spectrum of buyers, from those seeking holiday homes to investors looking for rental opportunities and families in search of permanent residences.

The project is set just next to the Calanova Golf Club, within less than a 5-minute drive from the privileged community of La Cala de Mijas and its pristine sandy beaches, offering a unique and exclusive lifestyle for golf lovers. Just 2 km away, there is a wide range of daily services and amenities: street markets, supermarkets, health centers, hardware stores, pharmacies, and educational, cultural, and sports centers. Proximity and convenient access to the main A-7 motorway makes any travel easy. The development is 11 km from the neighboring town of Fuengirola,19 km from the center of the whitewashed Mijas Pueblo, 22 km from Marbella, 30 km from Puerto Banus, and 33 km from Malaga’s international airport.

It is a project of a gated residential complex with a selection of modern residences perfect for those looking for a secure and relaxed lifestyle. The project offers more than just a home—it provides a lifestyle. It lets you immerse in the tranquility of expansive garden areas and enjoy the communal swimming pool designed for both adults and children. The communal areas enhance your well-being with the on-site gym and a social club, spaces thoughtfully designed to keep you active and to host social gatherings—all without stepping beyond the comfort of your community.

These homes for sale in Mijas, Malaga are designed to offer maximum comfort and well-being. With open spaces, top-quality materials, and a functional modern design the residences create a unique home for you and your family. All units boast a harmony between indoors and outdoors with terraces that invite you to relax and enjoy open views of the golf course or the surrounding natural environment. Every corner of the apartments has been carefully planned to make the most of the natural light. Smartly distributed generous interiors with large windows ensure a bright and welcoming atmosphere in the home.

