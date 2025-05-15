  1. Realting.com
New Buildings in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro Alcantara
1
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Marbella, Spain
from
$502,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 120–550 m²
5 real estate objects 5
New building residencial complex with amazing infrastructure like excellent 5 stars Hotel. First line of the sea.  Surrounded by picturesque scenery and golf courses.
Villa
Villa
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,44M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
